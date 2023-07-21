July 24, 1924
Game and Fish Laws
Stricter enforcement of game and fish laws in Kentucky were to be sought by George C. Waggoner, executive agent of the Game and Fish Commission. In a letter sent to Claude J. Meredith, superintendent of wardens, Waggoner urged that wardens of the State “make a definite advance in the protection of game and fish throughout the state.” Waggoner advised Meredith that there must be no slackers in the small army of wardens, saying that if any warden fails to do his duty, the department wants his resignation. He said that law enforcement was essential to the success of the department and assured Meredith that the efforts of the county wardens to enforce the game and fish laws would be backed up by the commission.
July 15, 1948
Gardeners pleased
In the days of front porch and back yard discussions by amateur gardeners on how to grow the earliest tomatoes and how to keep bugs off beans, Berea College students and employees were having plenty of say. Many of them had spaded up back yards and others had gone for large plots in which they planted everything pictured in seed catalogs. Approximately 37 college students and faculty members, hungry for the taste of homegrown tomatoes, eager to bring the market bill down or for the sheer enjoyment of gardening, rented 1/10th acre plots that had been set aside by Berea College. In the spring of 1948, information concerning the plots was sent to married veterans and faculty who had signed up for the lots and designate preference of the section near the piggery or that near Brushy Fork Creek. These preferences were sent to Mr. Bowen, who oversaw the Brushy Fork section and Dr. Orr, who was in charge of the piggery lots. Lots assignments were drawn for in mid-April and gardens were immediately in the making. Most of the gardeners were enthusiastic about vegetable production on the plots and many of them had a surplus which they planned to preserve or store for winter use. Garden plots were required to be cleared by October 15th in order to ready for the planting of cover crops, which was handled by the college. The college also took care of all plowing that took place in the spring.
July 19, 1973
College Trustee passes
Donald Danforth, Sr., passed away July 14, 1973, at the age of 74. Born in St Louis, Missouri, Danforth attended Smith Academy in 1916 before attending and graduating from Princeton University in 1920. Mr. Danforth began his professional career with the Ralston Purina Company in sales. He became president of this company in 1932. In 1956, he became chairman of the board after the death of his father. Mr. Danforth was elected to the board of trustees of Berea College in 1945 and he served in an active relationship for 28 years. In April 1973, he was elected as a trustee emeritus. Elected to replace him on the board of trustees was his son, Donald Danforth, Jr., who was also serving as president of the Ralston Purina Company. Until his retirement, Danforth, Sr. was vice-chairman of the board of trustees, chairman of the development committee of the trustees and the chairman of the Great Commitments Program of Berea College. He had been President of the Danforth Foundation for many years and at t the time of his death, continued to serve on its board of trustees. This foundation was a major contributor to Berea College.
July 23, 1998
Berea hosts Swim Conference
Berea was once again host to the Central Kentucky Swim Conference at the city pool. Due to a early morning thunderstorm on Monday, the event got off to a rocky start. Chris Allen, Berea Parks and Recreation director, said the 1,500 people in attendance were forced to find shelter in Berea Community School until the storm had passed. Allen said that Conference officials had to scratch several events that were scheduled for Monday due to the 4+ hour delay caused by the storm but the remainder of the event went smoothly. In addition to the Berea Dolphins, teams from Andover, Arlington, Danville, Georgetown, Hartland, Idle Hour, Lansdowne, Lexington, Spindletop, and Winchester also participated in the event.
