June 24, 1924
Kentucky’s medical staff is increased
Kentucky’s medical staff had increased by fifty-four physicians, thirteen chiropractors, two optometrist, one osteopath and one chiropodist through the issuance of certificates to practice law by the Kentucky State Board of Health following their passage of the required examinations under State Law. Of this number, thirty-two physicians, two chiropractors and the chiropodist were from Louisville. At the State Board of Health meeting, the license of a Louisville physician was revoked due to charges that he purchased narcotics from a dope peddler. Dr. Jethro Hancock was granted indefinite leave of absence due to a health condition and Dr. J.S. Lock was appointed temporarily in his place as the head of the Venereal Bureau of the State Board of Health.
June 24, 1948
Good rain falls
Berea was visited by a heavy rain and wind last Monday evening, June 21st around 6:30 p.m. The storm gathered in the south and west of Berea and as it reached the region, it brought a considerable wind, breaking limbs and branches from trees and flattening some of the corn and other growing grains and vegetation. The rain lasted for approximately 30 minutes. Approximately one and a fourth inches of rain fell. No serious damage was done. The rain was badly needed and certainly was a great boost to the growing crops, especially the corn and tobacco.
June 21, 1973
Some improvement in food service sanitation shown
A state food service survey was conducted during the week of April 2, 1973, in Madison County by Steve Sandlin, State Food Survey Officer. He was accompanied by Dale Marcum of the Madison County Health Department. Thirty-tree of the one-hundred twenty food services in Madison County were inspected. The average sanitation level demerit score was 34 based on a system where 0 – 20 ranked as excellent; 21 – 30 ranked as acceptable; 31-40 ranked as marginal and over 40 was ranked as unacceptable. An improvement of two demerits had been reached from a previous survey. It was the goal of the county health department to reduce the demerits each year through its food service sanitation program.
July 2, 199
Cancer Center opens
The Cancer Treatment Center at Berea Hospital was formally opened with a ribbon cutting on June 25th. The center was a collaborative effort between Berea Hospital and the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center. The facility will be operated and staffed by personnel from the University of Kentucky and would be headed by Dr. Mohammed Mohiuddin, chair of the University of Kentucky Department of Radiation. Other staff for the center included Dr. Pushpa Patel and Dr. Carol Kramer. Berea’s Cancer Treatment Center was the first of several free-standing cancer treatment centers in which the University of Kentucky Medical Center envisioned opening in Eastern Kentucky. The center would provide both radiation and chemotherapy treatments to as many as 35 patients a day. David Burgio, CEO of Berea Hospital said the facility would provide treatments for local cancer patients who had previously had to drive to Lexington for treatment. The hope of offering local treatment would to reduce the stress of travel as well as allow patients to be close to their support systems and family during their treatments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.