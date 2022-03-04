March 2, 1922
Still destroyed
Deputy sheriff’s Robinson and Davis called Chief of Police L.C. Powell and policeman R.J. Abney Monday afternoon to assist in getting some shiners in the vicinity of Pilot Knob. The officers made a rush for the still and found a run had just been conducted and the two men were getting away. The officers chased one of the men for some distance, firing several shots but the shiner escaped. The officers said they knew this man and he would be arrested. The officers destroyed eight barrels of mash, malt corn, one large kettle, a lot of fruit jars, three gallons of whiskey and a lot of other things, but they did not get the worm, as they hid it before leaving the still.
March 6, 1947
New movie machine
At their monthly meeting held February 24th, the Knapp Hall Parent and Teacher Association met to see the new Ampro moving picture machine in operation. The machine was jointly purchased by Berea College and the Knapp Hall P.T.A. It was a big step toward increased use of audio-visual aids in the educational program of Knapp Hall. With Miss Mildred Miller, a non-union operator, manipulating the projector, the large crowd saw two educational films, “High Spots of a High Country,” and “Bicycling with Safety.” In each of these films it was apparent to all present how valuable sensory perception can be made through moving pictures. The pictures were clear, and the sound was pleasant and well manipulated. Berea College fitted out a projection room in the basement. It had been treated for acoustics and served as a good room for this purpose. Additional films could be secured on a secured basis and were being used on a large scale.
March 5, 1992
Food mart robbed
On February 28th at 9:30 p.m. Stephen Lakes and Ruth Ford were going about their normal evening at Lakes Food Mart located on prospect Street, when a lone gunman entered the establishment. The experience was one that Lakes will not forget. “The first thing I saw was the gun and I thought it was a prank. Then when I looked up and saw the mask and he said ‘give me some money,’ I knew he wasn’t joking,” said Lakes After Lakes emptied only two compartments, the gunman was ready to leave. After the gunman left, Lakes said it was only about a minute until Berea Police arrived. Lakes was unable to give a detailed description because he was wearing a mask. “I wasn’t scared. I was mad. I thought, if this is a joke, it was not funny. It wasn’t until after he left that it really settled in,” Lakes said. The incident brought about numerous security changes at the store. As of press time, the investigation was under way and there were no suspects identified.
Commented
