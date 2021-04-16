O
n March 18, 1998, the Madison Southern High School FFA Chapter had 14 members compete in the Bluegrass Regional FFA Day held at the University of Kentucky. The Parliamentary procedure team received a good rating. Irene Bacon participated in the FFA quiz and received an excellent rating. There were 10 impromptu speaking topics. The participants and their ratings were as follows: Dairy – Blair Stone – excellent; Swine – Eric Snyder – excellent; Beef – Richard Tate – excellent; Small Animals – Lucy Prater – excellent; Nursery and Landscaping – Scott Tussey – good; Sheep – Drew Grant – good; Turf and Lawn – Rodney Alcorn – good; Crop – Charles Lainhart – fair; and Fruit and Vegetables – Brianna Bradley – excellent. Billy Tussey competed in the talent contest receiving a rating of good. Whitney West participated in horse impromptu, receiving a superior rating and advancing her to the state level competition along with Sallie Cornelius who received a rating of superior in recitation of the FFA Creed.
B
oard members of the Daniel Boone Chapter of the American Red Cross participated in a three hour orientation and workshop at their headquarters in Berea. Mark Fogarty, Field Manager for the state of Kentucky American Red Cross, conducted the meeting along with field service volunteer Juanita Risky. The focus of the meeting was to provide improved and wider service to the communities serviced by the Daniel Boone Chapter. Fogarty praised the efforts of the local chapter and its service to the community. Vanda Dalton, executive director of the local chapter, pointed out that 5995 had received certifications in Health and Safety courses. She also noted that during the 1996 – 1997 fiscal year, the chapter had responded to 62 fires, processed 62 military calls and in July of 1996, responded to 53 families affected by flooding in Garrard and Lincoln Counties.
S
hannon Johnson, who had served as Superintendent of the Madison County School System for 10 years, announced his retirement at the April meeting of the Madison County Board of Education. Johnson had been in education for a total of 33 years. “I just felt like this was a good point in time for me to go ahead and retire, while I’m still in good enough health that I can do a few things I enjoy doing. I think the school system is in a good financial situation. They have lots of construction projects completed, a lot of them ongoing. I just felt like this was a good point in time. I needed to go ahead and step down and let some new blood get into this position,” said Johnson.
B
erea Police arrested a Berea College student on April 1, 1998, after he allegedly stole a 1986 Pontiac Firebird, which belonged to another Berea College student on March 31st. Samuel Hunter, 19, was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking over $300. Which is a felony. The car, belonging to Josh Adams, was recovered. According to police, Adams stated that he had parked his car near the Blue Ridge dorm around 10:45 p.m.. He stated that he was only inside a few minutes but had left the car running. When he returned, the car was gone. Adams and a friend went searching for the car. As they followed the stolen car down Highway 1016, the suspect ran the vehicle off of the road, wrecking it before fleeing on foot. The car was returned to Adams the same evening. Hunter was arrested the following day. In addition to being charged in the auto theft, he was also charged with receiving stolen merchandise in connection with a January burglary that took place at Berea College Log House, when Adams was found to be in possession of several hundred dollars of jewelry and other merchandise taken in the burglary. Police also arrested 18-year-old Jesse S. Beverly in connection with the Log House burglary. Most of the stolen merchandise was recovered in the arrests.
B
erea Community High School graduate Gavin Duerson was fulfilling a “Big Blue Dream” taking on the roll of the wildcat mascot for the University of Kentucky. “You get to make others smile, except for the kids who are scared of me,” laughed Duerson, when explaining the attraction of being the mascot. “Plus you get to travel all around the country, acting like an idiot at basketball and football games.” Being the wildcat has its rewards. “In the suit you have the opportunity to “make” a kid’s day. Kids think I’m right up there with Santa. It makes me feel good knowing I make others feel good,” he said. He said outside of the suit, he had the opportunity to get to know the other cheerleaders on a personal level. He said he had made a lot of life-long friends. His college life was about more than being the wildcat. Duerson was majoring in business management and marketing. He said that sometimes he studies at practice and if he is not needed at the practice, he would study at home. So, why did the 1995 BCHS graduate choose to attend U.K.? “Ever since I was a little boy, I have dreamed of coming to U.K., mainly because I wanted to play basketball here. Not playing on the intercollegiate level has been a tough pill to swallow, but I have managed to deal with my position as the mascot,” he joked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.