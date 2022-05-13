Reflections: Berea Citizen Archives: April 11, 2022

May 11, 1922
Jackson County Road project assured
A delegation from Madison County, comprised of County Judge Goodloe, Messers, Kellogg, Turley, Zaring and Baxter from Richmond along with Merrs, Gay, Stephens Dean and Clark went to Frankfort on Monday May 8, 1922, to meet with the State Highway Commission for the purpose of discussion a Jackson County Road project. After a conference of some length, the commission voted unanimously to approve the building of the road from Richmond to McKee. It was thought that the surveys would be made, and contracts let in time for the road work to begin in the spring of 1923. The exact location of the road would be determined by the engineers. It would probably be necessary for all landowners along the route to be decided on by engineers to give a free right of way through their property. It was the plan of the road commission to eventually extend the road from McKee through Manchester and Red Bird to Pineville. The project would be an enormous undertaking and would require three to four years for completion.
May 16, 1946
Berea telephone system sold
In accordance with the actions taken at a stockholder meeting of Associated Public Utilities Corporation on April 10, 1946, the General Telephone Corporation acquired the assets of the Associated Public Utilities Corporation. The Ashland Home Telephone Company, which operates 17 cities and towns in Kentucky, was a subsidiary of the Associated Public Utilities Corporation. The operation of Ashland Home Telephone properties would be directed, beginning May 15, 1946, by the General Telephone Corporation through the Lexington Telephone Company, which is also a subsidiary of the General Telephone Corporation. There was no change in the local personnel and the corporate name of the Ashland Home Telephone Company would continue to be used. Mr. Robert Gay would remain as district manager of the Lancaster district, and all other would continue in their previous positions.
May 18, 1972
Fort Sequoyah has been rejuvenated
When Fort Sequoyah in Livingston opened in the spring of 1972, the only way to recognize the attraction would be by the signs and even those would be different. Throughout the past winter months, the owner, Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Carloftis have been working with Loest and Stanley, Inc., to redevelop the attraction. The change is so complete that the site is now known as Fort Sequoyah Indian Village and Riverboat Town. The decision to renovate the attraction was made after Interstate 75 bypassed the Indian Village, causing serious loss in trade. It would have been possible to move the attraction as others did, but Mr. and Mrs. Carloftis decided not to. Like he said, “I believe we have something worth showing people, both tourists and our local friends. Fort Sequoyah is built right on the site of a real Indian village.” After the Carloftis family decided to change the attraction, Loest and Stanley, Inc. studied the site and developed a comprehensive plan for an attraction that would be popular with tourists and local residents. Fort Sequoyah, the Indian village had taken on a new look, but real Indians were still very much a part of the attraction. What really stood out was the riverboat town and the “Rockcastle Queen,” the riverboat. Instead of erecting a town just to erect tourists, the Carloftis family had scoured much of Eastern Kentucky collecting artifacts that could be displayed in the town. The town featured an actual post office built at the turn of the century, a bank general store, tavern, blacksmith shop, barber shop, doctor’s office, schoolhouse along with several other structures. The “Rockcastle Queen” was an authentic replica of a paddle wheeler that once traveled the Mississippi River. The boat at Fort Sequoyah traversed the Rockcastle River, giving younger generations a chance to imagine themselves as Tom Sawyer’s and Huck Finn’s. Other changes included the addition of a restaurant, picnic facilities and a new craft shop which featured hand made Kentucky crafts.
May 15, 1997
Silver Creek Elementary becomes Hoh Rain Forest
Traveling the halls of Silver Creek Elementary in the past few weeks were greeted by the peepers of a giant hoot owl that peered down on them from the top of a doorway, a spindly plastic black snake was also trailing down from the door frame. Would anyone dare to enter? Those who had an interest in rainforests and great elementary school artwork would! The halls were decorated with construction paper ducks, silver foil cloaked turtles, fish, and yet more snakes and paper flowers with petals in full bloom. Each petal was marked with a student’s name. Birds’ nests, plants, and décor from the homes of student teachers added atmosphere. Ms. Cable and Ms. Livingood, the student teachers, played “nature sounds” music in the hallway on occasion for the full effect of being in a forest. Sometimes, they even turned the lights off for more mystery. This rain forest was the students’ likeness of Hoh rainforest, a temperate rainforest in Washington State’s Olympic National Park. “The word ‘Hoh’ is said to come from an Indian word meaning fast water. The rainforest has an average of 355 cm of rainfall a year, most of which falls between November and June,” according to an informational poster that was on display. Judging by the paper animals on the walls, turtles in the Hoh are magnificent. Those created by the children were dotted with foil spots for a finer amphibian look. Spectacular, and why not? This was not a stereotypical rainforest based on an interesting fact that was explained on another poster. It explained the lines between a temperate rainforest as opposed to a tropical rainforest. “The forest is hot and dry in the summer. It snows in the Hoh rainforest during the winter, whereas the temperature ina tropical rainforest does not change within seasons.
