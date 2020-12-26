Berea Community High School alumnus, Tracy Kidd made an appearance on an episode of “The Price is Right” that would be aired on January 17, 2003. In addition to being selected as a contestant, Tracy went on to win $25,000 in prizes as a part of her experience. “The trip was a Christmas gift for me and my mom,” said Tracy, “we had both wanted to be a part of the show for a long time.” Tracy and her mom made the trip to California solely to appear on the game show. “We waited for a long time (8 hours), so we had time to make new friends,” said Tracy, “and once we got in we had to be interviewed by the show’s producer.” After the interview they got to go into the studio. “After I was called up on stage, I got to bid on a Universal Home Fitness Center,” said Tracy. “Everyone else was bidding really high, so I bid $1 (the actual price was $1099).” Her low bid paid off and she was invited on stage to play the next game called “Cover Up.” In this game, Tracy was given wrong prices and the objective was to cover up the incorrect numbers with the correct ones. Tracy successfully completed the task and won a new Ford Escort, as well as a chance to spin her way into the showcase showdown. Tracy’s first spin was 40 cents, 10 cents short of the person she had to beat to move on. Her second spin was enough to land her in the final contest of the day, the show case showdown. Tracy opted to pass on the first showcase, which contained an RV package. The second showcase was a Water Fun Package that included a sailboat, above ground pool and a trip to Niagara Falls. Tracy bid $19,875 and was within $500 of the actual retail price, allowing her to become the top winner for the episode.
Berea Hospital signed a letter of intent with Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) of Denver, Colorado to become a part of the national healthcare system. According to officials from both sides, negotiations had entered the final stages and a definitive agreement would likely be reached during the first quarter of 2003. Dr. Phillip Curd, chairman of the board of directors for Berea Hospital said the potential relationship with Catholic Health Initiatives was expected to bring new sources of capital and economies of scale to the hospital. “In reaching a final agreement with CHI, I anticipate that we have found a partner that can work with physicians, administration and management to expand excellent hospital-based medical care that would be provided to the community that Berea Hospital serves,” said Curd. James Kaskie, senior vice president of operations for CHI, noted that Berea Hospital is a quality organization with excellent growth potential. “The addition of Berea Hospital would enhance CHI and our service presence in Kentucky,” said Kaskie. “We believe that working together, we can increase the number of available services and expand access locally, thereby having a positive impact in improving the health and well being of the residents of Berea and the surrounding community.”
Recently, Helen Richmond was recognized for 30 years of outstanding service to the Save the Children organization’s Berea office. Richmond, who serves as the sponsorship manager for the organization (which serves underprivileged children Appalachian regions of Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia), was honored with a luncheon to celebrate her years of service. After graduating from Berea College in 1970 with a Bachelor degree in business, Richmond joined Save the Children’s Appalachian Field Office as a secretary. She was appointed field coordinator in 1984 and in 1990, she was appointed to serve as the administrative officer until she accepted the position of sponsorship manager. As sponsorship manager, Richmond oversaw and managed communication between 7,100 sponsors from across the U. S, as well as nearly 5,000 school-aged children. Richmond and her team were recognized for excellence in administering sponsorships amongst all the Save the Children offices in the U.S. and 30 countries.
The Berea Chamber of Commerce recognized several well deserving Berea businesses and citizens at its annual awards held on Thursday, December 12th at Boone Tavern. Volunteer of the Year honors went to Sandy Bolin. Emogene Hogg-Hartman received the Community Service Award on behalf of the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Madison County. People’s Bank of Madison County also received a Community Service Award that was accepted by bank president Larry Harrison. Pamela Cvetican, owner of Fish Wisdom Beads in Old Town was shocked when she was named New Member of the Year. Janel Lakes-Davenport received the Chamber Member of the Year Award as well as a Chamber Volunteer Award. Myrt Wilson received Volunteer of the Year and Teresa Scenters accepted the Business of the Year Award for the Berea Citizen.
Berea Police were investigating the theft of approximately $4,000 of tools from the construction site of the Kentucky Artisan Center on Walnut Meadow Road. According to officers, on December 16th, site supervisor Kevin Taylor informed his company as well as employees of Pruett Mechanical, Fayette Electrical, and Clement Heating and Air Conditioning that they had been the victims of theft. Police stated that someone had cut the locks off of storage trailers located on the site and had taken tools totaling $3,889 in value. The case was under investigation.
Berea native, Colonel Robert A. Rowlette Jr., recently assumed the command of the Louisville Division of the Army Corp of Engineers. Rowlette was commissioned in the Corps of Engineers in 1979, upon graduation from the University of Kentucky where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. Rowlette also earned his Master of Science degree in civil engineering from the University in 1990 and is registered as a professional engineer in the commonwealths of Kentucky and Virginia. Colonel Rowlette is a graduate of Madison Central High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.