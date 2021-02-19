Hundreds of students had studied in a library facility originally constructed in 1905 during President William Goodell Frost’s administration. The original portion of the structure was constructed with monies donated by the late Andrew Carnegie and was built with gray limestone blocks and at the time was the only stone building on campus. The Berea College Library is open to the community in addition to serving the college students and staff members. Approximately 150,000 bound volumes were available at the time for reference, study and pleasure reading. Approximately 800 different magazines and assorted periodicals were available in the reading room. The Children’s Library had over 1. 300 volumes intended for children through ninth grade. The Extension Library made available small traveling collections, which were generally unavailable in the Appalachian region. In 1935, the building was expanded to its current size (in 1964) but once it reached its capacity, the need for more space became crucial. Since July 1962, librarian, Elizabeth Gilbert and faculty members had been working on plans for a new library, which was expected to come at a cost of $1,574,020. The location for the new and improved facility was slated to be on the hillside area between the Rogers Art Building and Bingham Dormitory. One level of the facility was expected to be partially underground. The main entrance (the only entrance besides fire doors) would be located on the second level. The new library was anticipated to have 70,000 square feet of floor space and was anticipated to have ample space for individual study areas and areas for special collections. Provisions had been made for seating for up to 800 students. All stack areas would be open to all persons admitted to the library but every person using the library would require check in at the front desk upon leaving entering and exiting the building.
Two officers of the Berea College Hospital Auxiliary were re-elected for a two-year term at the annual meeting held Monday, February 10, 1964. Mrs. Clarence Wyatt, vice president and Mrs. Earl Stivers, treasurer were both re-elected. Other officers whose terms ran through 1964 were Mrs. Raymond Drukker, president and Mrs. Raymond Van Winkle, secretary. About 100 persons attended the dinner meeting at the Union Church Community Room. Dr. Beulah Miller gave the annual report of the Berea College School of Nursing, which had recently gained accreditation. Leon Hisle, hospital administrator submitted the annual hospital report. The auxiliary voted to sponsor a cart service for patients in the hospital, supplying personal items and notions. Cadet Girl Scouts as a social service project prepared the tables and decorations for the dinner. Girl Scouts involved in the project were: Linda VanWinkle, Ann Drake, Candy Hisle, Barbara Blanton, Arlene Kindel, Sharon Osolnik, Beverley Hamilton, Ann Barton, Carla Sue Goodrich, Connie Williams, Karla Bryant, Libby Pride and Paula Hale.
Howard G. Gallimore, a Berea College graduate and former Berea resident who was serving as training coordinator for the Southern Baptist Sunday School Board in Nashville, Tennessee had recently been elected as the vice president of the Middle Tennessee chapter of the American Training Directors. Mr. Gallimore is a former pastor of Silver Creek and West Side Baptist churches.
Madame Elena Nikolaidi, world famous mezzo-soprano and professor of voice at Florida State University appeared in concert on February 24, 1964 in the Phelps Stokes Chapel. Include in the program were compositions by Handel, Purcell, Rossini and Canteloube. Madame Nikolaidi was appearing under the sponsorship of the William J. Hutchins Lectureship Series. Madame Nikolaidi was from Athens, Greece and studied at the National Conservatory of Music. For eleven years she appeared as one of the stars of the Vienna State Opera. She also made her American operatic debut at the Metropolitan Opera during the 1951-52 seasons. In 1960, she joined the staff at Florida State University. In addition to her concert, Madame Nikolaidi held a master class for vocalists and those interested in vocal techniques on the topic of “Vocal Artistry in Performance.”
Dr. William L. Reed, professor of Old Testament at the College of the Bible in Lexington was slated to be the leader of the Second Semester Conference on Religion at Berea College on February 20 – 23. The conference theme was “The Living Past, A series of Lectures on Biblical Archaeology.” Dr. Reed delivered lectures at the Phelps Stokes Chapel as well as at the Grey Auditorium. A native of Ohio, Dr. Reed held an A.B. from Hiram College at Hiram, Ohio. He received his B.A. and Ph.D. from Yale University. Among honors awarded to Dr. Reed at Yale was the fellowship for special studies that lead to a certificate from the American Schools of Oriental Research in Jerusalem. He was a member of the Board of Trustees at the school.
Berea Foundation School was one of the 17 Central Kentucky high schools that were competing in the annual Regional High School Drama Festival held at Eastern Kentucky State College. The Berea Foundation group, who was coached by Mrs. Ora Gunkler and Miss Nancy rose, will present an excerpt from William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The excerpt was taken from the “play within the play” in the Duke’s Wedding scene and featured David Noel, Jim Williamson, Harold O’Dell, Brooke Lindbert, Bobby Asher and Skip Call.
Berea College hosted 20 college debate teams from four states in the annual Berea Mid-Winter Debate Tournament. Teams from Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky will represent Asbury, Bellermine, Berea, Cumberland, Eastern, Georgetown, Morehead, Pikeville, Transylvania, Western State and Hanover Colleges and the Universities of Kentucky and Tennessee. Each varsity team competed in three rounds of cross-examination debates and each novice tea engaged in three rounds of conventional debate. The debate subject for the tournament was, “Resolved: That the Federal Government should provide an opportunity for higher education to all qualified high school graduates.” Trophies were presented to the first, second and third place finishers in each division and a trophy was awarded to the speaker who accumulated the highest points in both divisions. The Berea College varsity team was comprised of T.J. Adams, Brad Crain, Libby Culbreth and Marty Coleman. The novice team was comprised of Ernie Woods, Shirley Stewart, Lawrence Good and Dan Daniel.
