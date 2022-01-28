MLK Day Marchers learn to be a leader, one must first be a servant
Taking from Dr. King’s February 4, 1968, sermon at Ebeneezer Baptist Church, Berea College professor Andrew Baskin said to be a leader, one must first be a servant. That was the general theme presented on the steps of City Hall following the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day march from Union Church. The annual event was organized by Berea College’s Black Cultural Center. “For a leader to be great, he must first be a servant,” said Baskin. “Each of us should adopt that philosophy to help others.” Baskin recommended those in attendance of Berea College’s commitment to equality and encouraged all to work toward that goal by finding common ground despite differences. Before concluding the ceremony, former Middletown Consolidated school teacher Dorothy White Miller and retired Berea professor Richard Drake lit a unity candle, using the flame from the march. Before the group headed back to Union Church, all sang, “Lift up Every Voice and Sing” and “Keep Your Eye On The Prize.”
Restaurant tax nets nearly $300,000 so far
After two quarters of collecting the tax on prepared food (commonly known as the restaurant tax), the Berea Tourism Commission had a better idea of how much revenue the tax could generate in a year. However, the full picture was still unclear. According to information obtained from the city finance office, the tax had netted $294,910 during the first two quarters ranging from July 1, 2007, through January 9, 2008. “We’re now our own city government for the first time in a long time,” according to tourism director Belle Jackson. Prior to the tax, the tourism commission was funded annually with roughly $200,000 from the City’s general fund. That money would remain in the City’s general fund as state law required restaurant tax proceeds to be used for tourism and for those funds to be held in a tourism budget. Tourism was also receiving approximately $110,000 from the transient room tax. Initial targeted plans for utilization of the restaurant tax funds generated were for expanded advertising. Additional planned uses included support tor tourism events within the city.
Korean War vet receives Purple Heart
One of the Forgotten War’s wounded received a Purple Heart 56 years after being wounded. Lloyd Preston Johnson received his Purple Heart Medal for wounds and frost bite that he received during the winter of 1950, while serving in Korea. He served with Easy Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division from July 5, 1950, through July 25, 1951. Johnson was honorably discharged at Fort Campbell on May 7, 1953, having served in the Army. He achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. At the time of his discharge, his report of separation showed he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze, the Korean Service Medal with five bronze stars, the Distinguished Unit Emblem, and the United Nations Service Medal. Johnson also more recently was awarded the Purple Heart, the Korean War Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.
KSP launches program to help the hearing impaired
Miscommunication between deaf and hard of hearing motorists and law enforcement during tense moments, such as traffic stops, has produced dire consequences nationwide. In an effort to prevent such situations in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Commission of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (KCDHH) partnered with the Kentucky State Police to introduce the Visor Communication Card program. The light weight, double sided, laminated cards contained pictures to represent basic requests, violations and roadside assistance questions used by law enforcement during routine traffic stops. The back of the cards contained instructions on how to effectively communicate with motorists who were deaf or hard of hearing. Deaf and hard of hearing motorists also had access to the cards to carry with them in their vehicle as well. “Communication is a facet of everyday life that we take for granted. For deaf and hard of hearing people, it’s a challenge.,” said Virginia Moore, interim executive director of KCDHH. “For police officers it’s a challenge. So when these two groups come together, communication needs to be quick and effective. This card is not the answer to everything, but it gets communication started to help with something they encounter every day. More than 200 deaf, oral deaf and hard of hearing motorists had applied for the Visor Communication Cards during the first week of existence with thousands more expected over the upcoming months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.