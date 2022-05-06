Reflections: Berea Citizen Archives: May 4, 2022

May 4, 1922
Berea wins again
A.J. Russell, representing the Berea Normal School took first place in a contest held in Barbourville Friday Evening, April 28th under the auspices of The Eastern Kentucky Oratorical Association. This was the first time that Berea Normal had ever been represented in an interschool oratorical contest and Mr. Russell pushed out in the right direction. His subject was “The Call of Five Million,” and his speech was an appeal to the mountain people to become their own missionaries. He gave a vivid picture of conditions of mountain life at the time and pointed out that the proper solution of the problem of the mountains depended upon whether the mountain people were going to be willing to educate themselves to do their work. Mr. Russell did not believe that the people from the plains could solve the mountain problem. Other schools represented in the contest were Eastern Kentucky State Normal, Asbury, Union and Sue Bennett.
May 2, 1946
Porter wins spelling bee
The annual spelling bee for the seventh and eighth grades at Berea City Schools was completed on Friday, April 26, 1946, and was won by seventh grader Marilyn Porter. Marilyn was the twelve-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Porter of Boone Street in Berea. After having been narrowed down by written tests to eight contestants (4 from each grade), it took two half-days to determine the winner. According to Mr. Chester Herren, principle, the eight were some of the strongest spelling groups in the history of the school and all “were excellent spellers and all deserved to be winners.” Miss Porter was awarded ten dollars by the Louisville Courier- Journal. Runners up were Norma Jane Robinson, eighth grade; Geraldine Williams, eighth grade; Christine Rucker, seventh grade. Others to take part were Emily Rucker, seventh grade; Fred Williams, eighth grade and Martha Lee Witt, eighth grade.
May 4, 1972
Farewell party
Mrs. Orrin Kenner was the recipient of a farewell party given in her honor by the children, parents, and her co-workers on May 2nd in her classroom at Union Church in Berea. Mrs. Kenner and her late husband Orrin Kenner, operated the Southern Madison County Kindergarten for six years, giving of their time and love voluntarily to this project for child development. More than 140 children benefited from their knowledge and devotion. It had been announced the week previous, that Mrs. Kenner had also been designated as a Star Citizen of the community by the Berea Woman’s Club on the eve of her departure for her home state of Illinois.
May 8, 1997
People boom
A quarter of a century may not seem long in history, but a lot can happen in 25 years. Madison County’s population had grown by 50% since 1972, making it the sixth fastest-growing county in the 17-county Bluegrass region. It ranked ahead of Lexington, Frankfort, Winchester, and Danville in growth during that period. Berea grew 53% in that same period, while Richmond grew 41%, according to the U.S. Census of Population and the state Data Center. Madison County’s rank in population was something to ponder. There are other statistics more indicative of progress, though, which prove that the county was a leader in the Bluegrass. Education levels of residents was one such factor. In Madison County in 1970, 44.3% of the population had less than a ninth-grade education. By 1990, that number dropped to 19.2%. Madison County ranked only behind Fayette, Franklin, and Woodford counties in the percentage of residents with college degrees, according to the Census Bureau, 19% of the population had at least a bachelor’s degree. In 1971, Madison County had an unemployment rate of 4.8%. In 1996, it had dropped to 3.1%. The poverty rate for the same span of time, dropped 6 percentage points. That drop in poverty and unemployment was due in part to more or better jobs. Around 4-% more industry jobs were created in Madison County between 1973 and 199, based on the state Employment Services, Research and Statistics. Where Madison County did not rank a well was in per capita personal income. At the time it ranked 46%. According to the Regional Economic Information System, the per capita personal income for Madison County was $3,117 in 1972. By 1994, it had risen to $15,525, a 398% jump. Still, Madison ranked higher than Estill, Garrard, Lincoln, Nicholas and Powell counties in per capita income.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.