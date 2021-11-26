Mourning President Kennedy’s death
The tragedy of the death of President John F. Kennedy’s violent death brought sadness to the hearts of the hearts of Americans as well as to their friends across the world. In Berea, the fact that an assassin’s bullet snuffed out the life of our country’s leader brought about disbelief as the word spread quickly on Friday afternoon. From the time of the shooting to the playing of “Taps” in Arlington National Cemetery on the day of his burial, many Bereans watched and listened to their televisions and radios. Daily newspapers sold out quickly. Many residents said that prayer for the nation, the Kennedy family, and newly sworn in President, Lyndon B. Johnson. There were also prayers at churches and special services throughout the community. Monday, November 25, 1963, was designated as a National Day of Mourning. On that day, there was a memorial service held in Phelps Stokes Chapel. As Chimes tolled somberly, Berea College students, and faculty made their way quietly to the auditorium. Berea College President F.S. Hutchins spoke of Kennedy being a well-respected man and commented that he knew that he would be joined in heartfelt prayers for the country during the time of trouble. The Day of Mourning was marked with the closing of schools in Berea and Madison County. Berea College classes were not in session. There was no mail delivery. May businesses and industries closed for the day or were closed during the noon-time memorial period.
Danforth Chapel
Services commemorating the 2th anniversary of the opening of Danforth Chapel where held during the weekend of November 30 and December 1, 1963. The chapel, which adjoined the Draper classroom building on the Berea College campus was the location for two similar services on the same days. The first service was attending by Berea alumni as a part of Homecoming. The second service was for the college and community. President Francis S. Hutchins stated the purpose of Danforth Chapel and Dr. W.G. Ross, a professor of philosophy and religion, delivered the anniversary address on “Danforth Chapel’s Fulfillment of Purpose Through 25 Years.” Danforth Chapel was dedicated on May 29, 1938. The chapel was given to Berea College by the Danforth family of St. Louis, Missouri, with the stipulation that “the chapel is to be used by individuals and groups exclusively for meditation and prayer and other exercises of the Christian religion.” Over the years, the chapel has been used for private meditations, group worship services, and sacred music concerts. One of the more popular uses of the chapel has been for wedding ceremonies. As of press time in 1963, more than 700 wedding ceremonies had been performed since it opened in 1938.
Fallout shelters
Stocking operations for the 28 Civil Defense shelters in Madison County had been completed according to Lt. Colonel Hugh A. Hacker, county Civil Defense director. The material had been placed in shelters, identified, and was approved as a result of a national fallout shelter survey. Hacker said that 41,626 is the number of spaces in the county stocked with supplies of survival biscuits, medical supplies, sanitation supplies, radiation detecting equipment and water containers. The supplies had a total weight of 395,025 pounds and a value of $91,074.16. The largest shelter area was the Allen Quarry at Boonesboro with 36,000 spaces. Other spaces which were designated as “open” were Glyndon Hotel with 67 spaces and First Christian Church with 79 spaces. Both were located in Richmond. Nine buildings at Eastern Kentucky State College had spaces designated for students and faculty. Two Richmond hospitals, Pattie A. Clay, and Gibson had shelters for patients and staff. Kingston Elementary had 97 places for students and faculty and Madison Central High School had spaces 126. In Berea there were twelve shelters on the Berea College campus for students and faculty. The library held 136, the art building 88, Alumni Building 274, Draper Building 80, Anna Smith Hall 94, James Hall 93, Kentucky Hall 80, Bakery 113, Dana Dormitory 81, Science Building 90, Woods-Penniman Building 57, and Presser Hall 135.
Chapel choir
The Berea College Chapel Choir had invitations to sing concerts in Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus in early 1964. Fifty members of the Chapel Choir, under the direction of Rolf Hovey are expected to make the trip. Organist Paul Davis traveled with the choir as official accompanist and organist. He also performed as a soloist. The choir gave concerts in Aiken High School, Cincinnati’s then newest high school where former choir member Robert Hatmaker was the music teacher. The choir will also appear in Cedarville the music teacher there, Florence Davis, was also a former member of the choir. The tour was sponsored by Berea College and Doug Massey, Executive Secretary in the Alumni Association assisted in planning. Although the program was completely memorized before the members left for Christmas vacation, they returned to campus two days early in order to polish the program.
Commented
