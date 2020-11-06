By Libby Horn
During the week of November 4th through 11th, Berea College celebrated homecoming with a wide variety of activities. This year, during the homecoming celebration, themed “150 Years of Learning, Labor and Service,” 4 outstanding alumni were recognized. Research Chemist George R. Lester (class of 1954) received the 2005 Outstanding Alumnus Award. 1989 graduates and alumni, Jeanette Humphrey Bird and Paul White each received the Outstanding Young Alumni Award and Susan Curtis Vaughn received the Rodney C. Bussey Award of Special Merit. All four were honored at a reception on Friday, November 5th in the Baird Lounge of the Alumni Building. Also on Friday night the Black Student Union held a homecoming pageant. On Saturday, November 6th several activities were available, including hot air balloon rides, a homecoming parade that celebrated 150 years of coeducation and interracial education at Berea College. That evening Berea College men’s basketball played Milligan College and Berea College women’s basketball played University of Virginia-Wise. Festivities concluded on Saturday evening with a dance held in the Alumni Building Activities room.
onna Boshers carried on the traditional craft known to generations of Appalachian foremothers as homemade lye soap. From the age of 12, Boshers was taught the old art by her grandmother, Annie Overbay. From there it became a labor of love. Bosher recalls trips to her grandmother’s house and the smell of soap. She said she liked the smell of the soap so much that it brings back memories of her grandmother. Prior to the availability of prepared lye, Boshers used hearth and stove ashes. Her grandmother’s preference was hickory ash. Ashes were collected in large pots. Water was poured through the ash to collect the lye. Once captured, a feather was used to test the lye’s strength. The more corroded the feather was after being dipped in the lye water, the stronger the lye concentration. Once the lye was collected, animal fat was prepared and used as a base. The lye and fat were mixed together in large pots and heated while stirring until reaching a creamy texture. The process could take anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour. After the mixture reached the desired consistency, Bosher poured it into Tupperware containers to cool and cure. The curing process took a minimum of 2 weeks depending on weather and humidity. Lye soap served many purposes in early rural and was often the only antibacterial and stain remover. It was also used for everything from personal cleansing to laundry and even a general household cleanser.
s law enforcement agencies across the country are moving to a policy of reducing use of lethal force, Berea Police Department has applied for a grant that could have potentially provided funding for 12 of the 18 Tasers (a/k/a stun guns) proposed by the Berea City Council. Police Chief Dewayne Brumley presented council members with the departments “Use of Force” policy, which dictates the order in which officers can escalate an incident. Brumley explained to council members how Tasers worked and likened the electrical shock administered to being “shocked by an ignition coil on a vehicle.” Mayor Steve Connelly said he had previously had mixed reactions to the use of Tasers. However, an incident, which occurred earlier in the year, had changed his mind. He went on to say proper training and policy would be key to successful implementation. Pros and cons regarding Taser use was discussed with the general consensus that trust would have to be placed in the hands of the officers. Before Taser use would be implemented, the policy and use would require review from an advisory committee. The final proposal was made to the Berea City Council at the November 15th meeting.
arry Robie, owner of Robie Fine Books, along with his wife Laura Robie were the guest speakers at the Berea Forum on Tuesday, November 8th. As a part of his presentation, Robie discussed survival and perseverance of private and small businesses in the era of large corporations. The presentation, entitled, “Mom and Pop in the Age of Wal-Mart,” was held in the Baird Lounge of the Alumni Building on the campus of Berea College. Robie examined the growing number of corporate chains replacing traditional family named department stores, hotels and drug stores of bygone years. Robie discussed how small businesses will manage to survive alongside the larger chains and corporations, how they can keep loyalty amongst customers and the effects on the community when they disappear. The forum was free and open to the public.
eople’s Bank of Madison County pledged $30,000 in support towards the construction of a freestanding hospice facility to be located in Richmond. Larry Harrison, President of People’s Bank of Madison County presented the first round of funds to Shelley Rhodus, Development Coordinator for Hospice Care Plus. The funds will be given yearly and there was a commitment of continued support through the Spring Thing derby party sponsored by Madison County Community Foundation. The funds will be used to underwrite the cost of the Rotunda/Reception Area of the 12 bed facility. Hospice Care Plus CEO Gail McGillis said, “This unique facility will be designed to provide support to the entire family during times of crisis. In line with our mission, the addition of a hospice facility will allow Hospice Care Plus to better meet the end-of-life needs of our patients in 6 counties. WE are extremely grateful to Peoples Bank for their Support.” The facility was projected to be completed in January of 2007.
he Berea Police Department was warning residents to avoid picking up suspicious containers in light of the discovery of 2 one-step methamphetamine labs being discovered in the area of Berea College. One of the portable methamphetamine labs made it’s way to the police department. According to the police, a portable/one-step meth lab is simply a collection of containers containing a combination of dangerous chemicals along with hoses or tubing. Examples of chemicals commonly used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine include but are not limited to, lantern fuel, drain cleaner, rock salt, ether, starter fluid, alcohol and cold tablets. These portable labs are often thrown from vehicles or strategically placed in order to avoid discovery. This practice was becoming increasingly common. This type of manufacturing process is considered extremely dangerous due to the likelihood of explosion. The Narcotics Division of Berea Police was advising residents that if they found any suspicious containers with unknown liquids to get away quickly and call the police.
