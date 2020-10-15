The old brick smokestack that stood straight and tall overlooking the hills and streets of Berea for approximately 60 years began the process of demolition. Berea College President, Dr. Larry Shinn, was hoisted to the top by crane and used a sledgehammer to remove the first bricks from the 16 story structure. The smokestack was originally built in the1930’s as a part of the now obsolete coal- and gas- fired heat plant. Bricks from the smoke stack and other buildings along with the limestone footer were used to fill and build walkways across a planned green space area. The project was slated to take approximately 10 weeks to complete.
• An equestrian therapy program located at Kirby Knob helped disabled individuals to be able to enjoy riding horses. Appalachian Foothills Therapeutic Equestrian Center offered riding lessons for disabled youth and adults as a part of their ongoing therapy. Owners Mark and Sheryl Martin taught a program that could be used to treat a wide variety of disabilities. Individuals participating in the program included clients with autism, visual impairments along with several other disabilities. There were volunteers who came from the Central Kentucky area to volunteer their time with individuals in exchange for lessons or ride time. The Martin’s said they loved what they were doing and they were living the dream.
• The Appalachian College Association along with Berea College English, Theater and Speech Communication Department and Learning Center sponsored an evening writing workshop with novelist Gwyn Hyman Rubio on October 24th. Rubio’s works included, “Icy Sparks” and “Woodsman’s Daughter.” The event was held in Danforth Chapel. Following the workshop, Rubio gave a short reading of her work and conducted a question and answer session.
• Collin McAfee, age 2, traveled over 2,700 miles from San Luis Obsido to Berea, Kentucky to receive his first hair cut from local barber Bobby Himes. Collin was the third generation of McAffee men to call Himes their barber. Grandfather Emerson had been going to Himes since 1960 and dad Kevin also got his first haircut from Himes 25 years prior.
• There was a showing of Al Gore’s movie, “Inconvenient Truth” held at Union Church on Sunday, October 15th. Admission was free and open to the public. Following the showing, refreshments were served and there were conversations about the film.
• The Kentucky Artisan’s Center at Berea was offering new menu items at its restaurant. Newly added choices included: an 8 oz. ribeye for $10.95; a grilled chicken dinner for $7.95; and a catfish dinner for $7.95. Each selection was served with cole slaw, baked potato and a roll.
• A 14-year-old Berea Community School student was arrested and charged following a bomb threat that was called in to Berea Community School on Oct. 10. The threat was received at approximately 1:30 p.m. Berea Police, Berea Fire Department and Madison County E.M.S. responded to the scene. Some students were picked up by parents while others were loaded onto school buses that were staged a safe distance away on the school’s front lawn. The bomb threat occurred on the same day that Missy Jenkins Smith, a survivor of the Heath High School shooting was at the school to speak to middle school students about her experiences as a survivor of a high school shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.