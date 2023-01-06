Jan. 3, 1923
The cost of hauling coal from the L&N tracks to the power plant at Berea College power plant had been enormous in previous years. The newly installed smokestack had just been completed and the power plant had been enlarged. It was only natural that as soon as the new boilers and machinery were installed the demand for coal would increase proportionately. Of course, this means the cost of hauling the coal would also increase. The college, however had decided to eliminate a large part of this cost by building a spur to run from the main L&M track to the lower end of the power plant. The L&N Railroad Company would loan rails to the college at a charge of 6% interest and the students would do most of the installation work. The plan was that this would serve two purposes. Besides building the track to eliminate the great cost of hauling coal, it would also furnish employment for many students to pay their way through school.
Jan. 1, 1948
A fire which started in the west end of the O.V. Arnett Construction Company building on Broadway, did slight damage. The damage amounted to being a burned-out window and a charred side of two-by-fours and a foundation sill. The central origin of the fire was not known but a possible cause given by employee Elmer Noll, seemed to be plausible. It was his theory that the source was an oil heater located in the back of the rear enclosure into which fuel seeped after the flame was turned off by heat from the surrounding metal sides of the heater. The flames reached the spilled oil on the floor and the flames came up the sides and up the sides to the ceiling which was made of pine construction. Mr. Noll was working in the front of the building when he detected smoke coming from the back. He rushed to the rear of the building, located the origin of the fire and threw dirt on the flames to extinguish them. When it was obvious the fire was beyond a level he could control, he called the College Fire Department. Answering the call immediately, the department had the flames under control by 12 o’clock.
Jan. 4, 1973
The possibility of Berea losing the ambulance service provided by local funeral homes was brought before the Berea City Council during its first meeting of 1973. Mayor C.C. Hensley read a document from a state agency, outlining new regulations for licensing of ambulance services, as passed by the 1972 State Legislature. The new ruling call for much higher standards for equipment, training and personnel than those previously required. A letter signed by owners of both Wray and Rominger funeral homes was read stating that thew two firms could not meet the new requirements without a loss of $0,000 per year and notifying the city of their intentions to discontinue ambulance services effective March 31, 1973. Mayor Hensley read from a state report that stated there were 343 ambulance services in the state of Kentucky in 1969 but that number had fallen to 270 in 1972. Of the 270, 105 of the services were provided by funeral homes. The Council was dismayed at the developments and several suggestions were offered for filling the need for an ambulance service, should the two local firms hold to their notification. Mayor Hensley said that several state and regional groups were opposed to the current legislation and were trying to combat it. Mr. Gibson of the Blue Grass Regional Health Center. He said he had requested more information from several sources which he hoped would be available by the next Council meeting on January 16th.
Jan. 1, 1998
The Berea-based Chemical Weapons Working Group (CWWG) was one of three plaintiffs in a legal complaint filed against the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for approving the construction of a U.S. Army chemical weapons incinerator in Anniston, Alabama – a community highly populated by African American and low-income people. The complaint was a formal “Environmental Justice” legal complaint that charged Alabama with ”discrimination on the account of race and poverty” by ignoring the likely heath impact the incinerator emissions who have already been expose to toxic chemicals and failing to support safer chemical weapons destruction technologies. The action was brought under President Clinton’s Environmental Justice Executive Order as well as provisions of the Civil Rights Act and the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Protection clause. The CWWG had been instrumental in pushing for alternative disposal methods of the chemical weapons stockpile at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, as well as at other sites throughout the United States. The army was studying at least seven alternative technologies for safe disposal of weapons stored at the Blue Grass Chemical Activity and had abandoned plans to build chemical weapons incinerators at Aberdeen Marilyn and Newport, Indiana.
