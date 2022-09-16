Sept. 14, 1922
Another Business Deal
The John W. Welch Company changed hands again. The new firm was composed of W.H. Hensley, Joe Gilbert, and Elden Davidson. While many friends of Mr. Welch were sorry to see him go, they were glad to have Mr. Hensley back. Mr. Davidson was a brother of Charles Davidson, who made many friends in Berea. Berea was fortunate to have men of such caliber move into town. Mr. Gilbert had been connected with the former firm previously. The new firm planned to be in charge as soon as invoicing was reviewed.
Sept. 11, 1947
Church begins study course
The Berea Baptist Church launched a new study course that would run Monday through Friday night. Every teacher and officer in the Sunday School were anticipated to attend along with any future office holder with the church. The study course was a part of a simultaneous Sunday School association campaign among all Baptist Churches in the Tate’s Springs Association. They associational Sunday School secretary, W. A. Gardner, headed the program and two additional outside teachers were sent from Louisville.
Sept. 13, 1979
8 file for council
Prior to the final deadline to file, only eight candidates had filed petitions for the eight vacant positions on the Berea City Council. Calling themselves the “Progressive Party,” the eight filing were Ervin Connelly, David E. Burgio, Clifford Kerby, M.D., Ralph Wagers, Dennis Blackburn, Charles McIntyre, George T. Bryant, and Jack Farmer. Connelly, Burgio, Kerby, McIntyre and Bryant were all incumbents. All eight filed on the same petition.
Sept. 10, 1992
Tallmadge still active
Bill Tallamadge, then 76 was named the Champion racewalker of Finland in the 75 – 79 age group. Along with his many awards and trophies, Tallamadge also took first place at the National Kilometer Racewalk in Niagara Falls in July of 1992. Later, in the National Masters Track and Field Championship in Spokane, Washington, he again placed first in the 20 kilometer and second in the 5-kilometer races. At the Washington event, Tallmadge was recognized as the 75 -70 age group Athlete of the Year for racewalking by The Athletic Conference. Bill was forced to miss several spring races because he was recovering from 39 radiation treatments for prostate cancer. “I came out of that very well,” said Bill. “I tested normally by spring and raced for two miles in Knoxville in May. There was no competition, but I made a god time and was pleased with it.” Bill said he is in better shape than the national average. “The last issue of “Walking Magazine” stated that if one is over 60 and can walk 3 miles in 41 minutes, he is in “excellent” physical condition as far as walking goes. At 76, I walk that distance in 32 minutes when I’m racing regularly,” he said. When Bill joined Body Recall in 1980, and found himself getting in excellent shape, he decided to enter a walkrace. “I had been reading about other people’s times for walkracing and I thought I was about that good. I thought I might could get second place or something,” he said. That’s exactly what happened. Bill decided to travel to Raleigh, North Carolina and enter a popular race there. He placed second. ‘Like so many others my age, I was sitting around playing chess and not really moving much at all. But I quit smoking and that caused me to gain weight. That extra weight is why I tried to start walking and from there, look what has happened,” he said. Bill’s wife was also a racewalker. “She has won racewalking championships herself and she is in very good shape,” he said. In fact, Mariam was one of the founding members of body Recall and she too gave credit to her health to the Body Recall system. This couple may be proof that it is never too late to start a good physical fitness program.
