Berea Police chief announces retirement
Berea Police Chief Ray Brandenburg announced his retirement in a letter read by Mayor Clifford Kerby during the June 28th council meeting. Brandenburg’s wife Jane and his brother in-law, Fire District Magistrate Larry Combs were on hand for the meeting. “There are no words to explain the relationship we’ve had and the job you’ve done,” Kerby said to Brandenburg after reading his retirement letter. “You’ve helped make this force one of the finest in the country. Brandenburg joined Berea’s police force in January of 1968 and was named police chief in June of 1985. During his tenure, the police department moved to its new headquarters in the Municipal Building on Chestnut Street in 2001.
Fire department sky-high about two new trucks
The Berea Fire Department took delivery of two new pieces of fire apparatus on Monday, July 1st. One piece of equipment the department took delivery of was a new, 95-foot aerial platform truck. This replaces a smaller 85-foot aerial ladder truck that was 26 years old. Chief Randy Rigsby explained that the platform truck was different from the ladder truck because it has a bucket attached to the ladder making it better for rescue. The other was a pumper truck capable of pumping 1,200 gallons of water per minute. This replaces a truck that was 20 years old and was deemed unsafe and was not able to be recertified by the Insurance Service Office (ISO) standards. The city also purchased a new cascade system, which refills firefighter’s air packs with breathable air. In all, the city spent $1.5 million dollars for the upgrades. “This is the first time in the history of Berea we spent this much money on the fire department at any given time,” said Randy Stone, city administrator.
Eleven graduate from New Opportunity School
On Saturday, June 22, 2002, 11 women from the region graduated from the New Opportunity School for Women. These 11 participated in an extensive three-week program on career exploration and leadership development. A major portion of the session for the participants included placement in an internship and instruction on job skills identification. Also included in the rigorous curriculum were educational and cultural opportunities afforded through field trips, lectures, writing courses, computer basics and instruction on Appalachian literature. Founded in 1987 by Jane B. Stephenson, the New Opportunity School for Women grew out of an emerging need for women in Appalachia to become better educated and employed. There was no cost for participants to attend NOSW. Room and meals were provided. Grants were also available for travel and childcare.
Craft Festival celebrates its 21st anniversary
The week of July 12–14, marked the 21st anniversary of the Berea Craft Festival. The festival had been named one of the “best 200 Shows in the County” by Sunshine Artist Magazine and featured the work of 125 traditional and contemporary artists from 20 states. Over 20 educational workshops were presented over the course of the weekend. Highlighting the weekend entertainment was a special performance by a Polynesian music and dance group from the Cooke Island and the Magnolia Singers from the low country of South Carolina who sing gospel in the Gullah tradition. There was also a performance by the Ohio minstrels, a husband and wife team who celebrated American heritage in story and song.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.