The Concordia Choir was preparing for their February 18th concert. The concert would be the season’s fourth event of the William J. Hutchins Lectureship series at Berea College. The director of the Concordia Choir was Paul J. Christiansen, head of the department of music at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota and is the son of the renowned F. Melius Christiansen. The group of 65 singers won worldwide acclaim on its tour of Norway, Holland, Germany and Austria with special performances at the Brussels World’s Fair and the Vienna Music Festival. They had toured the nation in recent years and were to appear in a number of Mid-western cities and a string of Southern cities during the season. Singing a cappella, the choir presented a program ranging from 16th century selections down through the Bach era to the contemporary masters. During its touring tenure, the Concordia Choir had been lauded from coast to coast as one of the foremost American choral groups. A music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote, “From the standpoint of tone, quality, pitch, balance and color, the Concordia has no superior to my knowledge.” The February 18th concert was free and open to the public.
The Madison County Health Department along with the Paris Tuberculosis Sanatorium, conducted a mass Tuberculosis skin-testing program in the Madison County Schools during the month of February. According to the Health Department, the tuberculin test was a simple way to find out whether or not someone was infected with tuberculosis. In the test, a small amount of tuberculin is applied to an area of the skin on the arm. The spot is then examined or “read” a few days later by a doctor nurse. If there is a reaction, the person has picked up a tuberculosis infection at some time and a chest x-ray would be warranted to see whether or not the person had developed the disease. It was noted that only a small number of all people who were infected with tuberculosis would ever get the disease in a serious form. Therefore a reaction to the tuberculin test was not anything to be feared but was simply a screening tool to guide when x-rays would be needed. “On the other hand, the tuberculin reaction should not be shrugged off. A person can have active tuberculosis for a while and not know it because they had not yet developed obvious symptoms. Taking chances with tuberculosis does not pay. These tests take only a few minutes but finding tuberculosis early may save months or even years of illness.”
Berea College added three additional members to its faculty to substitute for three faculty members on sabbatical leave for the semester. Substituting in the English Department was Mrs. Virginia Matthias, who served as associate professor of English from 1946 until 1960. Mrs. Matthias received her A.B. and M.A. degrees from Mt. Holyoke College. Teaching in the romance languages department is Mrs. Josephine Lueder Clayton who taught in Berea College from 1946 through 1948. Mrs. Clayton received her A.B. degree from Cornell and her M.A. from Oberlin. Miss Anne Hansen was teaching in the history department. She received her B.A. degree from the College of St. Mary of Springs in Columbus, Ohio and her M.A. at Ohio State University. During the past year, she received her B. Litt. Degree from Somerville College of Oxford (England) University.
Almost 18 percent of Madison County’s adult population fell into the category of “functional illiterate” according to the 1960 Census. The figures showed that 3,022 of the county’s 16,877 adults 25 or older had never been to school or had not completed more than four years of school. The statistics were presented at a meeting of the Berea City Schools PTA. Mrs. Ann Wagner, assistant director of the division of education with the State Department of Education was at the meeting to enlighten the group about adult education. Mrs. Wagner said the median for school years completed in Madison County was 86. The Kentucky level was 8.7 years while the nation was 10.6. She said that at the time, Kentucky was ranked 50th in adult education programs in the nation. Although adult education programs were operational in several cities and counties across the state and no state monies were being utilized to fund these operations. The adult education program was described as one of continuing education. “Adults can and do learn effectively,” Mrs. Wagner stated. She did say that an adult may memorize things more quickly than a youth, but may not retain the knowledge as long. Wagner said current phases of adult training in the state include 1) providing an opportunity for individuals to take tests for a high school equivalency certificate; 2) teaching adults at health and corrections facilities; 3) sponsoring the “Operation Alphabet” program that provided the elements of a third grad education through 100 half hour courses and 4) preparing suitable teaching materials for adults learning to read and write. The speaker said that many local school districts were awakening to the need of adult education to permit its citizens to be self-supporting. “We want to get them off the tax rolls and on the class rolls.” Wagner said she knew of some counties where one third of a generation of people was on some form of relief. “Illiteracy breeds illiteracy,” Wagoner said. Good teachers and community support were the ingredients to a successful adult education program, Wagoner stated. She told of the vigorous efforts of the citizens of Bardstown to develop an adult education program in their area. She said there were 30 adults between the ages of 19 and 67 enrolled in a class learning how to read and write. Wagoner said it was assumed that adults would pay the fees for a course. The average fee for these courses at the time was from $15 to $25 for a 72-hour course. She added there was a bill before congress at the time that could potentially make Federal funds available for adult education.
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the approval of a $50,000 in technical assistance projects to assist with the chronic unemployment and poverty through a program of “self-help” in a 44 county region of Eastern Kentucky. Madison County was included in this program. The project, prepared by the department’s Area Redevelopment Administration will involve residents in the execution then underway in hard-hit Appalachia areas of Kentucky. A primary goal of the ARA action was to carry over the involvement of citizens in emergency programs to future economic development activity. Emergency programs include adult literacy training, school lunch program expansion, surplus food distribution, health and worker training programs and the winterization of homes and schools. Professional staff was recruited in the area to work with a team of adult and student volunteers to carry out selected projects. A special committee with first-hand knowledge of the area administered the ARA and that had demonstrated ability to complete such activities.
The Berea Kiwanis Club’s International Relations committee announced two new projects had been undertaken. Daniel Yang, committee chairman, announced that the two projects were a pen pal program for area youngsters and the Incoming Ambassador program of the Experiment in International Living. The committee had hopes to promote some correspondence between Berea’s youth and youth in foreign countries. Any boy or girl interested in having a pen pal from overseas was asked to contact Mr. Yang or the International Relations committee with their name and contact information.
