Renovating history
After decades of deterioration, the formerly segregated Middletown school was to once again become an educational institution for children, teachers and parents of all ethnicities. Berea College’s program ‘Gear Up’ (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness of Undergraduate Programs), which assists with low-income families with the higher education of school-aged children would be the occupant of the facility once the renovations were complete. Berea College never had the opportunity nor the money to renovate the space according to Drema Gentry, director of the Gear Up program. However, with the program’s need for a larger facility, it allowed for a grant of $17.1 million to make the renovation possible. Middletown was one of 5,000 schools built in the second decade of the 20th century throughout the south and southwest for the education of black children that was funded by the president of Sears, Roebuck Company, Julius Rosenwald. Few of these 5,000 structures remained in 2002. As a result the National Trust for Historic Preservation named the Rosenwald Schools to its list of 11 Most Endangered Historic Places. Middletown, then called the Berea Consolidated School, was built on Berea College property in 1927. It educated African – American students from three districts, until schools were desegregated in the 1960’s. After that, the facility was used as a community center until it was abandoned.
Osborne honored
Reverend J. Randolph “Randy” Osborne was honored of the 50th anniversary of his ordination to the Christian Ministry by Mt. Zion Christian Church and many of his friends and colleagues on June 4, 2006. Osborne was ordained in the Mt. Olivet Christian Church in Rose Hill, Virginia on the first Sunday in June of 1956. He had served in churches in Virginia, Tennessee and Indiana. He was the pastor of Mt. Zion from 1966 until 2002. Osborne had been employed by Berea College since 1965, where he served as the director of the Campus Christian Center as an assistant professor of religion. From 1966 through 1993 he worked as a staff member during the summer on archaeological excavations at Tell Gezer, Israel. He was instrumental in establishing the Sister Region Exchange with Yatsugatake, Japan and was at the time the president of the board of the American Committee for Kiyosato Educational Experiment Project (KEEP). Osborne’s service to God was lifted up by Lon Oliver; his Service to Family was celebrated by his son and daughter Roger and Sara Osborne and his Service to Friends was shared by Billy Edd Wheeler. Following the service, a memorial tree was planted in honor of Reverend Osborne.
Bus service ready to roll
Until recently, being without a car meant either walking, depending on others or in the case of seniors or people with disabilities, not going out at all. Beginning July 3, 2006, those conditions became a thing of the past. The City of Berea began partnership with the Richmond based Kentucky River Foothills Development Incorporated to provide shuttle bus transportation to Berea’s shopping areas, health care facilities, libraries post office and city government offices. The council had worked hard on the project for two years according to city council member, Truman Fields. The Berea City Council closely studied the bus system in Glasgow and other state municipalities during the course of designing a system for Berea. Kentucky River Foothills Development matched the city funding of approximately $83,000. The bus service would run Monday through Friday, with the cost of a one-way ticket being one dollar.
Clerk tells robber to leave, he does
According to police a man entered the Curry Shell Mart on Prince Royal Drive around 5:45 on June 13. The man approached the counter to purchase Stop Leak (a product used to slow leaks in radiators). However, while the man was at the counter, he pulled a handgun and demanded two packs of cigarettes from the clerk. According to Berea Police Lt. Ken Clark, “Apparently she (the store clerk) told him he wasn’t getting anything from her and to get out of her store, and he did.”
The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 50 years of age with a thin build. He was approximately 5’7” in height. The clerk was unable to provide a vehicle description but told police that the suspect told her he was desperate while he was exiting the store.
Commented
