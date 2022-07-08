July 6, 1922
“A continued and noteworthy increase in the physical volume of production,” was the feature of economic developments during June, according to the monthly review issued by the federal trade commission. The month was also marked by continuance of the advance in wholesale prices, the review states, adding: “An increase of production is highly finished lines of manufacture as well as in basic industries. The advance has been especially marked in iron and steel industries which are large consumers of iron and steel products, such as automobiles, foundries, machine shops, etc. Decided improvement in tanning and moderate improvement in the output of boots and shoes are noted.”
July 4, 1946
In a special visitation day sponsored annually by the Kiwanis Club of Berea, it was estimated that the Kiwanis would visit approximately 390 4-H Club members on July 5th. More than 450 projects throughout southern Madison County would to be examined by thirty visiting Kiwanis in a tour that was to last from 9:30 a.m. until noon. The visitation committee would meet in front of Boone Tavern at 9:30 a.m. and go by automobile from there to the various schools and meeting places where they would meet 4-H Club captains. The captains were to direct the Kiwanis to the different homes where projects were waiting to be examined. Clubs visited were expected to be Scaffold Cane, Silver Creek, Big Hill, Log Cabin, two Bobtown clubs, Middletown, Wallaceton, Knapp Hall, Webb and Berea. Projects included such work as raising of corn, tobacco, potatoes, gardens, poultry, hogs, beef calves and dairy calves, horses, cooking projects, canning and sewing.
June 5, 1979
A hearing on the merits of the application to reapportion the magisterial districts of Madison County, and therefore reconstitute the representation in the Fiscal Court, was to be held before Judge James S. Chenault in Madison County Circuit Court in the middle of the upcoming week. Judge Chenault entered an order last week overruling a motion to dismiss the application for reapportionment. The application was filed several months prior by Roger M. Oliver, acting on behalf of the Berea City Council. It was the feeling of the City Council that the magisterial districts as now constituted did not take into the account the growth since early in the century, of the two metropolitan districts in the county, which in turn overweighted the representation Fiscal Court in favor of more scarcely populated rural districts. A special reapportionment commission appointed by Judge Robert Turley supported this contention and recommended that the county be divided into four magisterial districts, equal in population instead of the present eight. Seven of the eight magistrates currently holding office filed exceptions to the plan, as did one registered voter. Since then, various legal questions had been raised and deliberated upon and the motion to dismiss considered. The overruling of that motion meant that the issue of reapportionment was very much alive
July 10, 1997
The Berea City Council approved the first three appointments to the newly formed five-member Code Enforcement Board at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 9th. Paul Schrader, Seth Rogers and Tim Burton, had all agreed to serve on the board and were unanimously approved by the City Council. Schrader, a land surveyor, and Rogers, an electrician, met the criteria which required two members to of the board to be “professionally qualified.” The other three board members could be regular citizens with no building or contracting experience. Burton was a local businessman and member of the American Legion. Two more members needed to be appointed to the board before it would become functional. The mayor also had the option to appoint two alternate members to serve in the absence of regular members. May Clifford Kerby said he would wait until the remaining two members were appointed before deciding on which terms each member would serve. The Code Enforcement Board would hear and decide all appeals from the action or inaction of the Office of Code Enforcement and from the enforcement of the applicable building code, the property maintenance code, the electrical code, the plumbing code or the fire prevention code. The board would also enforce the city ordinances and would hear appeals on decisions, orders or notices of the Office of Code Enforcement.
