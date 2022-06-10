June 8, 1922
The Silver Creek Junior Agricultural Club met Thursday evening, June 1, 1922. Roscoe T. Chesnut was selected to represent the club at Lexington Junior Week, June 19 through 24, 1922. When Chesnut returned, he made a report to the club. Thomas Bowman was elected to the office of Secretary vacated by the resignation o f Ruby Terrill. It was further voted by the club to have an ice cream supper, Saturday, June 17, 1922, beginning at 6:30 in the evening. The proceeds were to go to the club. The members of this club were on the job and their progress was noted.
June 6, 1946
The fire department was called out last Tuesday, May 30, 1946, before noon to extinguish a blaze in the diner of the L&N train Number 33, which passed through Berea each day for some minutes after ten 0’clock. The blaze was inside the wall and could not be extinguished without breaking through the walls of the small compartment. The fire was put out without doing much damage to the train. It is believed that sone short circuit caused the blaze. The train proceeded on its way after about a 15-minute delay.
June 8, 1972
Federal aid in repairing flood damage was touched on during a recent meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court. Mrs. Bernice Walters of the Department of Civil Defense, reported on a Frankfort meeting she had attended at Judge Turley’s request. There she learned of the help available through various agencies for repair and recovering from flood caused damage. She particularly mentioned disaster relief funds through the Department of Civil Defense, and the help of the Small Business Administration. Particularly important she said, was the keeping of accurate records of costs, man hours, machine hours, materials and the availability of the County Engineer at short notice to accompany federal personnel for site inspections. The program already was set in motion, County Court Clerk Charles Wagers reported, saying that an application for assistance under the Disaster Relief Program had been made and signed by six magistrates on May 30, 1972. Bobby Jenkins of Civil Defense, said that Federal inspectors had already made a survey the day before (June 5, 1972) of various flood control sites in Madison County, initially approving $22,000 of aid. They were to return on Friday for surveys of damage in Richmond and Berea, as well as any other sites that might be unreported in Madison County. Magistrates had suggestions for other sights for inspections. Mr. Jenkins said that projects, to be eligible for this aid, must be flood caused, maintenance projects were not acceptable, and repairs must be over $100. The washed-out bridge near Valley View, discussed at previous meetings, was among sites to be inspected, he said.
June 12, 1997
Berea and Madison County would likely reap the benefits of a meeting which took place in Colorado Springs at the end of May. 1997. The meeting was the first of a series of dialogues scheduled to discuss alternatives for chemical weapons disposal at the Blue Grass Army Depot near Richmond, as well as several other storage sites across the country. The group was made up of representatives from each of the states where chemical weapons were stored, members of the U.S. Army and members of the Alternative Technology program, which was formed in 1996 by Congress to examine alternatives as to how to destroy chemical weapons stockpiled in the United States. At least three Madison County residents attended the meeting. Craig Williams, spokesperson for the Chemical Weapons Working in Group in Berea, Charles Schindler of Berea College and Kay Harker of the Department of Environmental services. Williams said the first dialogue was very productive. “We’re off to a good start,” Williams said, “A cooperative dynamic in the alternative technology process is what will be required to satisfy all the parties in this house. We have always been critical of the decision-making process, but the Army, regulators and the citizens together have broken new ground in trying to achieve consensus on how to dispose of these munitions.” In the past, the Army made the decisions in how to dispose of chemical weapons, and announced their decisions and then asked for comments, as required by law. Williams said the search for alternative technologies was following a different process, which began with the Colorado Springs meeting and would continue with a second meeting scheduled for June 1997 in Lexington, Kentucky and a third meeting scheduled for late June/early July 1997 in Baltimore, Maryland. Williams pointed to the Canadian experience as an example of why cooperative decision- making must be continued. “In Canada they took four years to cooperatively develop the approach used to rid themselves of their chemical weapons,” Williams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.