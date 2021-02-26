The main topic of the February Berea Board of Education meeting was school dropouts. What causes them? How many are there? What can be done about them? Director of Pupil Personnel for Berea City and Madison County Schools, Russell C. Moore was on hand to address these questions and more. After examining school registers for the previous 12 years, Mr. Moore determined that the local dropout rate was 5.1%. This statistic referred only to high school aged students who resided with in the Berea Independent School District and attended Berea High School. It did not include any students from the Madison County School District. The percentage varied from 14.58 in 1951-1952 to 1.5 in 1959-1960. Since 1960, the rate has risen from 1.56 in 1960-1961 to 5.18 for the 1962-1963 school year. Berea had a low dropout rate when compared to other districts. Moore noted that county districts tended to have higher dropout rates than city districts because county students can find much more to do on farms than students in the city. Moore shared, “I think the biggest reason why children drop out is because of a lack of money. Schools are geared toward the middle and upper income groups, not the lower and the cost of going to high school is expensive. Students not able to keep up with others begin to feel self conscious of this and then often drop out.” Home environment was another factor that was conveyed as a factor during the meeting. Where parents are poorly educated (as was evidenced amongst many tenant farmers and in the mountain areas of the county), there lacks encouragement for a child to continue their education. Students of lower mental abilities were also noted to exhibit difficulty in high school. “They find they can’t compete or keep up with other students, and so they drop out,” Moore remarked. He went on to note that many schools were not designated to meet the needs of children of lower ability levels and as a result they failed to offer these children what they needed or wanted. Vocational Training was raised as a possible way of addressing the dropout rate. “There is a great need for vocational training for these young people to become good waitresses, seamstresses, auto mechanics and plumbers. IF they are not helped it won’t be so many years before they are on relief,” Moore said. It was also noted that there was an increasing need to have more guidance counselors to help with students who were at risk of dropping out. However, this would require more funding and seemed to be the common theme across the board when addressing the dropout issue. Moore commented that the State Department of Education was conducting surveys on the reasons that students drop out. However, the results of these surveys had not yet been made available.
erea College Hospital was experiencing a recent baby boom as it reported it’s highest number of newborns in the hospital at one time. During the previous week 17 babies had been born at the facility passing the previous record of 15 in August of 1955. It was noted that 1955 was also the year of the “baby boom” when the maternity ward averaged a birth a day for the first six months of the year.
Two Berea High School seniors were awarded the citizenship award by the Berea-Laurel Ridges Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. These awards went to Billy Wagers the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Wagers and Brenda Holt, daughter of Mrs. Losco Holt. Miss Holt was a member of the Beta Club, Career Club, French Club, Library Club and Glee Club. She is second vice president in the FHA District and has received two French awards as well as the homecoming award. She was the pianist for the Glee Club and other school and church groups. Mr. Wagers was president of the Beta Club and National Honor Society chapter. He was the editor of the school yearbook, a member of the football team for four years and the baseball team for three years. He was a football trainer for one year and a member of the Boy’s Glee Club for one year. He was class president for two years and was the Library Club president. He attended the American Legion Boy’s State during his junior year.
wenty-two Berea College students and four faculty members left Berea on Wednesday headed for LUNA, a mock United Nations, held annually at Indiana University. Berea’s delegates represented the nations of Congo, Indonesia, Nationalist China, Nigeria, Rumania, Uganda and Venezuela. Highlighting the trip was an address by M. Pierre Mendes- France’s former French Premier. Students representing Berea College on the trip were: T.J. Adams, Scotty Allan, Ellery Allen, Paulette alexander, Roy Birchard, Marty Coleman, Faye Collette, Sharon Cotton, Barbara Cranford, Libby Culbreth, Danny Daniel, James Frazer, Morris Gay, Don Hircshman, Esen Keskin Lowrie, Ronald Mattson, Joyce Minnix, Donald Murray, Tom Phillips, Sherry Rogers, Calvin Sammons and Roosevelt Maynard. Faculty members representing Berea College were Professor Richard Drake, Paul Hager, Dean James, P. Orwig, and Miss Evelyn Montgomery.
he Berea College Varsity Debate Team took second place in the Annual Mid-Winter Debate Tournament held on the campus of Berea College last Saturday. Taking first place honors was the University of Kentucky and third place honors went to Eastern Kentucky State College. Novice debate honors went to Georgetown in first place and Asbury for second place. Third place honors went to Eastern Kentucky State College and University of Tennessee who tied for the spot. 18 colleges and universities from across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio took place in the third annual debate tournament.
Ralph Dean, president of the Berea Bank and Trust Company was named Madison County’s agriculture chairman for the Kentucky Banker’s Association. L.D. Sweazy, Versailles, association president made the appointment this past week. Dean served. Representative in the field of agriculture between the Kentucky Bankers Association and the agricultural agencies and organizations in Madison County. He assisted with agricultural leaders in planning educational and promotional activities where needed; assisted with familiarizing people in the community on how to use their bank services to their best advantage; worked toward the encouragement of new and improved farm practices; cooperated with farm leaders and agencies in such activities as educational tours, field days and achievement meetings.
Reverend K.P. Conner had accepted the calling to become the pastor at West Side Baptist Church. He began his duties the Sunday after this edition of the paper wen to print. He came to Berea from Rose Hill, Virginia where he was pastor of First Baptist Church. Reverend Conner was a Madison County native. He attended Clear Creek Baptist School in Pineville and worked in Southeastern Kentucky and Southwestern Virginia for several years. He and his wife had two daughters.
