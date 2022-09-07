September 7, 1922
Professor A.J. Chidester, who would become the head of the Department of Education at the college arrived Saturday from Williamstown, Massachusetts. He was formerly the superintendent of schools and principal of Williamstown High School. The college was glad to welcome Professor Chidester into the midst. The position he was to fill was vacated by Professor D.W. Boitnott, who departed the college for the Pacific Coast.
September 4, 1947
Walter Moores, principal of the Kingston High School, was re-elected as chairman of the Madison County Teachers Association at the annual Madison County Teacher’s Conference held in the Central High School auditorium the previous Saturday morning. Other officers elected included Carl McCray, Kirksville High School principal, vice-chairman; Mrs. William Clark, Waco grade school teacher, secretary; and Edward Tevis, reporter. The primary purpose of the annual conference was to complete the arrangements for the opening of Madison County Schools on Monday, September 8th, by discussing various phases of school activities that school executives had planned to carry out during the school year. Additionally, teachers voted to join the National Education Association and the Kentucky Educational Association as a body. By being affiliated with the later, the teachers also became automatic members of the Central Kentucky Educational Association. Addressing the county teachers, Madison County Superintendent, William E. Pearson, complimented teachers on the excellent job they had performed the previous year. “It was the best year I have ever known in the Madison County Schools System,” he said. However, he continued, “you teachers have got to work harder than ever. The people are now expecting more from you. Do not fail your constituents. In reference to the physical side of the teaching profession, the Superintendent said, “The physical side is just as important. We will get the facilities. The three things that will save the people in Madison County are good roads, electricity, and good schools.” In conclusion, the Superintendent reminded all teachers that they must have health certificates before they can teach because of a new law passed.
September 6, 1972
The newly formed Greater Appalachian Cultural and Economic Foundation would serve as a “broad vehicle” for promoting economic growth in eastern Kentucky, according to chairman G. B. Johnson, Jr. Articles of Incorporation and bylaws for the foundation were approved by the Appalachian Development Council last week in Berea. The council was attached to the Governor’s Economic Development Commission. The foundation would be in operation as soon as papers of incorporation were filed with the Kentucky Secretary of State. The non-profit foundation was being organized to encourage charitable, cultural, educational scientific and economic activities for the benefit of the 49-county area designated as Appalachia.
September 10, 1992
A national publication picked Berea College as one of eight “unbeatable deals” in American higher education. In it’s third annual “Best College Buys” issues, Money magazine groups Berea with the U.S. military academies, New York’s Cooper Union College and Webb Institute of Naval Architecture and Missouri’s College of the Ozarks. The eight institutions were in a separate category of schools that do not charge tuition but offer outstanding academic programs. In Money’s ranking of the nation’s top 100 intuitions which do have tuition costs, Rice University in Texas was number 1, the University of Kentucky was 15th, Bellermine College in Louisville was 64th and Centre College in Danville was 68th.
