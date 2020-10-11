Regina Gail Curry Jordan, age 64, widow of William Edward Jordan, passed away Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at Baptist Health Richmond following a lengthy battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born November 22nd, 1955 in Richmond, KY to the late Ray and Betty Brockman Curry. Mrs. Jordan was a graduate of Madison Central High School and received her BS and master’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University. She taught kindergarten and math for the Hazard Independent Schools and was recognized by the Kentucky Department of Education for her excellence in the gifted education programs there, she was also recognized by the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers for excellence in math education. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Jordan is survived by one brother; Mark Curry and his wife Brenda, one nephew Claighton Curry all of Berea, KY, many aunts, uncle, cousins, and friends also survive.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at Berea Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Slemp officiating. Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery, pallbearers will be Claighton Curry, Russell Brockman, Derek Humfleet, Greg Beagle, Wayne Miller, Jay Vaughn, and Deverle Humfleet. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until the service at 2:00 PM.

In accordance with Governor Beshear’s mandate facial coverings and social distancing will be observed.

