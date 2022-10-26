Regina Gail (Russell) Martin, 58, of Ft. Myers, Florida, formerly of Berea, Kentucky, passed away October 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born August 17, 1964, in Berea, Kentucky, the daughter of Noel “Tex” Russell and Wanda (Miller) Russell. She was the eldest of two daughters. On July 1, 1984, she married Jeffrey D. Martin at Liberty Avenue Baptist Church in Berea, Kentucky.
She was a 1982 graduate of Rockcastle County Highschool. Regina graduated from Berea College in 1986. She was one class away from completing her master’s program at Grantham University. She volunteered many years as a youth soccer coach at both the recreational and club soccer levels, as well as coaching at both Foley and Clark-Moores middle schools. She served on the MUSA soccer board for several years then would go on to volunteer at Kentucky Youth Soccer Association for 11 years, serving as both Vice President and President. She also served as Age Group Commissioner for Kentucky Select Soccer for numerous years. She was an Academic Team Advisor and participated in Site Biased Decision Making and PTO boards in Madison County. She loved to travel and was an avid reader. She visited a total of 30 countries and 45 states. Her proudest accomplishment was being her grandson’s “Neno”.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Martin; daughters, Tynisha and Kelsey (Kalen Masenburg) Martin; grandson, Jahlil Mayes; mother, Wanda Russell; father, Noel (Mary Jo) Russell; one sister, Tammy (Jason) Powell; nephews Dylan, Luc and Dayne Powell, and Matthew Martin; niece Megan Martin; mother-in-law, Linda Martin, brother-in-law, Gene (Becky) Martin. She is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends whom she loved.
Regina was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Glenn Martin, and dear friend, Gina McGraw.
In remembrance of Regina, a memorial service will be held at a future date.
The family has asked that any donations be made to Joanne’s House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida. (27200 Imperial Pkwy, Bonita Springs, FL 34135)
