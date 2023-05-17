Rejinna Raye Bales Marcum, 59, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Rejinna was born on August 29, 1963, in Berea and was the daughter of Billy Ray and Bettye Sue Sears Bales. She was a data entry clerk for Exela Technologies and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed reading, was an avid sports fan, and loved to play bingo.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by: one son, Justin Marcum; one grandson, Bryson Lee Marcum; two sisters, Treka Adams (Jim) and Brandy Conner (Billy); two step-children, Jennifer McMahan and Elizabeth Marcum; four step-grandchildren, Christopher, Benjamin, and Grace McMahan, and Tyler Hensley; two step-greatgrandchildren; six nieces and nephews, Lonna Lanter (Aaron), Jason Adams, Matt Adams, Ashley Poynter (Brian), Billy E. Bales, and Tristan Conner; and four great-nieces and nephews, A.J. Lanter, Hayden Poynter, Abigail Poynter, and Mollie Taylor.
Rejinna was preceded in death by a son, Jordan Marcum, and two sisters, Marsha Bowman and Greta Bales.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6:00- 9:00 p.m. on Thursday May, 18, 2023 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jason Adams, Matt Adams, Billy E. Bales, Tristan Conner, Hayden Poynter, A.J. Lanter, J.D. Wright, and Douglas Isaacs. Honorary bearers are Tim Lainhart, Jim Adams, Billy Conner, Aaron Lanter, and Greg Marcum.
Oldham Roberts and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
