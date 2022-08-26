To commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Richmond, the celebratory reenactment is returning for the first time in two years. The battle will return to Richmond Battlefield Park Aug. 27-28.
Gates open at 10 a.m. each day with the battle reenactments beginning at 2 p.m. Gates close at 4 p.m. There will be a cash-only parking fee.
The Battle of Richmond pitted experienced Confederate troops under the command of Major General Edmund Kirby Smith against a raw, hastily organized Union force under Major General William “Bull” Nelson. The day-long battle, reaching nearly 10 miles in length, saw almost the entire Union Army either killed, wounded, or captured. The Battle of Richmond is one of the most lopsided victories one side over the other during the span of the Civil War.
The battle was a pivotal element of the summer of 1862 when Confederate soldiers advanced into Kentucky with hopes of winning the Commonwealth over to the Confederate side. The campaign ended with the Battle of Perryville in early October 1862, resulting in the Confederates withdrawing from the state.
In addition to the battle reenactment, the highlight of the event features an 1860s-era baseball game, the first game of its kind in Madison County in more than 25 years.
The Cincinnati Red Stockings will face off against their crosstown rival the Cincinnati Buckeyes at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 27. The two teams will battle for the first-ever Battle of Richmond Patrick Cleburne Cup, an 1860s-era trophy constructed for the winner.
Both teams are part of the Cincinnati Vintage Baseball Club. The game will be played according to 1860 rules. There will be commentary during the game to give spectators a better understanding of the game in that time period.
Besides the battle reenactment and the baseball game, visitors will experience the Civil War life of soldiers and civilians, interactive presentations in the 1824 Pleasant View House, and book signings by Civil War authors.
The reenactment will feature infantry, cavalry, and artillery using weapons and tactics of the period.
Guests are encouraged to begin the day with a visit to the award winning Battle of Richmond VIsitors Center, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The historic Mt. Zion Church will host a special period worship service Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. The Mt. Zion Church building was struck by at least one Confederate artillery shell, the scars of which are still visible on the south exterior wall.
