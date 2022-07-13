I remember the first time I met Glenmore Jones.
He was always smiling and knew a lot about golf, loving and living. He lived life to the fullest up until the end when he passed away Saturday at the age of 99. He loved golf and began writing about it when he called me while I was sports editor at The
Richmond Register in the late 1990s.
Glenmore was well in his 70s at that time and was
eager to shine the spotlight on the local golf scene in Madison County. He eventually branched out and shared stories of his life experiences and it all began with a phone call seeking how to get more golf information in the paper. He asked how we could make that happen and he agreed to write a weekly golf column.
When I first started playing golf, he took me to the Madison Country Club and shared his expertise as I began trading my softball bat and glove for a set of golf clubs and a little white ball. He worked with me on my short game and even gave me a chipper putter to use close to the green and a driver that was known as the “Big Dog” until I was able to purchase my own driver.
When I left Richmond for Winchester, I lost touch with Glenmore, but kept up with his work and saw him out and about at local and regional golf events, including the PGA Championship in Louisville a couple of times.
When Bart Mahan built Mahan Manor near the Madison and Clark County line in 2010, he had a blockbuster event and brought in J.B. Holmes and John Daly for a nine-hole Challenge event that drew a big crowd and introduced the community to his new course. As you can imagine, the course was packed with spectators and it resembled what you see on the screen during a televised PGA event.
While I was snapping photos and walking from one hole to the next, I spotted Glenmore moving around the course at full speed on his Segway. He mastered the scooter really well at his age and he was smiling big that day. He was at his happy place, surrounded by greens, fairways and professional golfers.
I’m thankful that I got to meet and know Glenmore Jones and he taught me to live, love, laugh and learn.
I know he’s enjoying a perfect round of golf in that great course in the sky as he called it many, many times.
