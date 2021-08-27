The Battle of Richmond re-enactment scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of the ongoing pandemic.
The event also was canceled last year, marking two consecutive years the event has been canceled because of the pandemic. The Battle of Richmond Association Board made the decision “after much deliberation and consultations with our public health and government officials and given the severe increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Madison County.”
“We ask for your consideration and understanding as this decision wasn’t an easy one to make, more one that was made lightly. We know how much everyone was looking forward to this year’s event,” the board said. “However, we felt that we would be unable to provide a quality event and still protect the health and safety of our spectators, participants and volunteers.”
The board is already looking ahead to next year’s event.
“We plan to tray again next year and we hope that you will be able to join us then.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.