There are days that this pandemic feels as though it has lasted for much longer than only the two years that we are slowly approaching. It doesn’t seem like it’s only been two years since we’ve seen some of our dearest friends and loved ones- — it feels like a lifetime ago.
I live in the heart of Kirksville. I choose to make Curtis Pike my daily drive home as much as possible. Last week on my commute home, I was turning off Curtis Pike in front of Roundhill Store. I sat at the intersection for just a moment and watched as the porch swing gently swayed with the wind, I stared at the bench and the half-done sign on the outside wall, and memories flooded in like waves of the ocean in the midst of a hurricane.
After reminiscing about the last time I could remember being at the store with others, I really wanted some of Mike Friend’s beer cheese. His Roundhill Block and Brew Beercheese can still be purchased at Meijer in Richmond. I was so excited to have some at home, and happiness instantly ensued at the first bite. A lot of people say that you can’t go back, but I think certain smells, tastes, and experiences can take us back, even if only for a moment. While the wrinkle in time was brief, there was a lot of comfort in that beer cheese…because memories last us a lifetime. I was reminded of summer days and lunch with my parents and friends and my sweet papaw at the store when we had just taken a break from working at Dr. Coy’s on the farm.
Having something tangible from those memories is priceless.
My heart hurts to think about those “last times” at the store. I miss the days of seeing my loved ones sitting on the bench — Papaw with a honey bun or sweet tea in hand, Uncle Raymond with an apple pie, etc.
While those times will never happen again with those people, there are still people left who just want to porch sit with their friends, play a hand or two of Rook, and enjoy a meal with other members of the community. Surely many others miss the days of having a gathering place for all of us.
I am not sure what the current status of the store is, but I do desperately hope that it will eventually serve our community in the ways it has in years prior.
