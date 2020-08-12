Renna Margaret Powell Gadd, 84, of Berea, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was a Paint Lick native born May 3, 1936, daughter of the late Roy and Anna Jones Powell, retired Parker Seal Company employee, member of Galilee Baptist Church and a resident of the Berea area all her life. Funeral service was Monday, August 10, 2020 at Reppert Funeral Home. Pastor Lee Abney officiated and burial followed in Scaffold Cane Cemetery.
