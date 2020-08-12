CItizen obituary 2

Renna Margaret Powell Gadd, 84, of Berea, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was a Paint Lick native born May 3, 1936, daughter of the late Roy and Anna Jones Powell, retired Parker Seal Company employee, member of Galilee Baptist Church and a resident of the Berea area all her life. Funeral service was Monday, August 10, 2020 at Reppert Funeral Home. Pastor Lee Abney officiated and burial followed in Scaffold Cane Cemetery.

Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements. Words of condolence, sharing of memories, or lighting a memorial candle are welcome at www.reppertfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Renna Gadd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
