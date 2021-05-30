B
ubba was among the group of people touring the Biltmore House over in Asheville, North Carolina. People marveled at the beautiful mansion filled with antiques.
“This chair goes back to Louie the Sixteenth,” the guide pointed out.
“I know that feeling,” Bubba replied. “I have a TV that goes back to Rent-To-Own on the 12th.”
The late George Vanderbilt traveled the world to purchase the beautiful furniture on display in the Biltmore House, which has one particular room named for Louis XVI, a king of France in the 1700s. Now, people travel from all over the country and around the world to tour the Asheville mansion, to stroll through the rooms, to admire the architecture, the woodwork, the furnishings and the paintings, to see how a very wealthy family once lived.
Most of us will never know what it’s like to live in a mansion on this side of eternity, but the King James Bible tells us that Heaven is full of them, just waiting for all born-again believers.
“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also” (John 14:1-3).
In fact, Heaven is going to filled with great sights. The Bible speaks of a street of gold, walls of jasper, gates of pearl. One old naysaying Bible critic in his hateful tone once asked evangelist Billy “Red” Kelly, “Where is there an oyster big enough to create pearls large enough to make gates?”
“Why, that’s an easy one,” the preacher replied tongue in cheek.
“It lived next to the great fish that swallowed Jonah.”
People who want to dispute the truth of the Bible sure can come up with some silly questions.
I’m glad people around here accept the Bible as God’s word and do their best to live by it.
The Baptist evangelist C.H. Spurgeon once pointed out that a great number of people were defending the Bible in his day, as they continue to do today. Spurgeon suggested this:
“Suppose a number of persons were to take it into their heads that they had to defend a lion, a full-grown king of beats. There he is in his cage, and here come all the soldiers of the army to fight for him.
“Well, I should suggest to them … that they should kindly stand back, and open the door, and let the lion out. I believe that would be the best way of defending him, for he would take care of himself.”
Of course, the idea is that the truth of the Bible, when unleashed, can conquer the world for Christ.
There are many beautiful sights to be seen in this world. But I’ve seen nothing as beautiful as the glow on the face new believers whose lives have been changed by the unleashed power of the Gospel. The Biltmore House with all its finery is no match for that.
———
You can reach Roger Alford
at 502-514-6857 or
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.