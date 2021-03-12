It was a beautiful weekend and I wanted to get outside. Since Covid-19 is keeping people from visiting much, I ventured out to a few family cemeteries. I started out with the Chasteen Cemetery. I had to check the internet to refresh my memory with directions.
The drive was long and scenic with lots of cliff faces, streams, hills, and curves. The cemetery was very peaceful with the sound of windchimes blowing in the breeze. I was surprised at how many graves had flowers, angel figurines, and other decorations. I took pictures of my relatives’ headstones for my family history.
The Silver Creek Community Cemetery was my next stop. As before, I saw several infant markers next to their parents. Some couples had more than one. I am thankful that obstetric medical care has advanced, and there are fewer baby deaths. It still is heartbreaking to see the more recent baby headstones with toys placed about.
Berea Cemetery also contained some relatives. I read some touching grave inscriptions while walking around. “But O for the touch of the vanished hand and the sound of a voice that is still.” I was not familiar with this poem by Alfred Lord Tennyson. I also read part of a poem by Benjamin Malacia Franklin about weaving on the stone for Anna S. Ernberg.
I finished with a visit to the Bluegrass Memorial Cemetery across from the Depot. I had never been there before. It is in the process of storm clean up now. There were many branches down. This cemetery had some stones dating from 1860’s. There were many stones engraved “known but to God”. With the age, many stones were difficult to read. Several others had fallen off their bases or were broken.
These family cemeteries are valuable for genealogy. I also felt like it was a lesson in history. We should visit more frequently. We should pay more attention to the condition of our relative’s final resting places. We can all pitch in to pick up some branches, windblown flower arrangements, or contribute for maintenance.
