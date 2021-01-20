The ongoing pandemic and rise of COVID-19 cases in Madison County forced Madison County Schools to make a last-minute change to its return to in-person schedule this week.
School officials have been in contact with the Madison County Health Department and “reviewed all information possible” before making a final decision on continuing a learning from home system through zoom before returning to the classroom on a flexible basis.
The school system based its decision on four factors, including the fact that Madison County’s case number was the highest in the state on Monday and the incident rate is higher than any other county in Central Kentucky.
Last weekend, local and regional hospitals are at or near capacity and the school system won’t be returning to in-person learning until after “our employees have received the first dose of the vaccine.
“This additional time will allow some additional time for our community’s case numbers to decrease (and) allow some time for our hospitals to recover from the increase in strain; and allow our employees to receive some level of protection from the spread of the virus,” the school system said on its Facebook page.
School officials said they have been been assigned a vaccinator by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
“This means we will be receiving our doses of vaccines for employees who requested it in the near future,” school officials said. “We are awaiting word from our vaccinator as to when our doses will arrive and when we will be administering the first doses to our employees. As soon as we know more about the timeline, we will share that information with our families.”
Berea update
Berea Community Schools are hopeful to begin a small targeted group instruction (A/B schedule) on Monday, according to Berea Superintendent Dr. Diane Hatchett.
“We have received approval of our plan from the health department and are excited to have students and staff return to the building,” Hatchett said. “No one will be on campus on Fridays except food service and our custodial staff. The district will conduct thorough cleaning and fogging on Fridays.”
Hatchett added that the online option will still be available to students.
“We want all of our students to excel,” she said. “Providing options allows us to more readily meet the needs of our students.”
