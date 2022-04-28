For Carolyn Castle, there’s one thing that keeps Berea College alumni coming back to campus—magic.
“Berea College has magic,” Castle said. “You have to soak up the magic whenever you can. (Summer Reunion) gives you different little dollops of that magic.”
Castle, a 1970 graduate of Berea College, is one of many alumni looking forward to this year’s Summer Reunion, taking place June 10 to 12. She is hoping for a big crowd, as additional years are being celebrated due to the lapse of in-person reunions due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Alumni marking milestone years—the classes of 1952, 1957, 1962, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1977, 1982, 1987 and 1992—are being celebrated this year. All Berea College alumni are invited to attend.
“We are so excited to welcome alumni back to campus for the first Summer Reunion since 2019,” said Berea College Director of Alumni Relations Kristin Baker Dalessio, a member of the Class of 2006. “It will be a wonderful time to share memories and catch up with classmates from near and far.”
Castle returned to Berea College in 1999 to work as Human Resources director, and retired in 2019.
“Everybody who has gone to college at Berea knows how special it is,” Castle said. “If you go back to the 1960s, there were no Pell Grants. The minimum wage was 50 cents an hour. There were no scholarships to speak of. Berea opened doors that were steadfastly shut to many of us. For those people coming back who don’t live here, it’s to reconnect, revisit and sort of re-experience the place where it all happened. We have made good careers and have led productive lives in all sorts of different capacities, but without Berea College, none of it would have happened.”
Mary Ann Daniel Singleton, a member of the Class of 1971, is also looking forward to getting back with her classmates in person after the hiatus. The reunion is special for both her and her husband, Donnie “Sugar Bear” Singleton, as the two met on campus.
Mary Ann Singleton recalls a group of students who would meet regularly at the snack bar and play Old Maid to pass the time. One day, Donnie—a member of the class of 1970—joined the group. The couple married in 1971.
The Singletons missed their in-person 50th reunions because of the COVID hiatus, but they are excited to return this year to celebrate.
“The more people who come back, the better the Summer Reunion is,” Mary Ann Singleton said. “Although it’s changed a lot, Berea College is a special place.”
The itinerary for this year’s Summer Reunion will include several programs, including tours of new buildings, which Castle says will be a treat for those who haven’t been back for a while.
“The new science building, the Farm Store, the way the dorms have been rehabbed—for the people who may just come every 10 years, it’s going to be shocking,” Castle said of the transformation of campus over the years.”
For more information on the 2022 Summer Reunion or to register, visit www.berea.edu/reunion.
