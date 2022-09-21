The Rev. Charles Bertrand (93), retired United Methodist pastor, was promoted to glory Friday September 16, 2022.
Visitation will be Thursday September 22, 5-8pm at Lakes Funeral Home in Berea. Funeral service will be Friday September 23, 11am at Berea United Methodist Church.
Friends are invited to join the family for the committal service at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens’ chapel. (Lexington) at 1:30 pm.
Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.