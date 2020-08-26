Rev. Don Reece, age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, formerly of Boaz died on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, surrounded by family. Born to Zemery Reece and Mae Haynes in Haywood County, North Carolina, he was the eldest son of eight children. He graduated from Bethel High School, received his BA in History and Political Science from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, a Master of Divinity from Southern Seminary in Louisville, and an MA in Educational Supervision and Principalship from Eastern Kentucky University. While at Berea, he met the love of his life, Gwendolyn Downes of Boaz, married her, and she joined him in a life of mission work.
A private graveside service will be held with son-in-law Rev. Dr. Mark McCormick officiating. A public celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
