The Rev. Dr. Thomas D. Frazier, of Richmond died early Saturday morning April 2, 2022 at Baptist Health Richmond of complications following surgery for a broken hip. He was 84 years old.
Tom was born March 7, 1938, in Charleston, West Virginia, the son of Millard and Dorothy (Turley) Frazier. Growing up in Orlando, the family was regaled with his father’s memories of growing up in Kentucky. When he was 13 the family relocated to Ashland. Where Tom grew to love first-hand his Appalachian heritage.
A rowdy youngster, Tom entered a stint in the US Army after high school before being honorably discharged with an ankle injury. In 1959 he met his bride-to-be, Joy Adams, and they were married later that same year. They would raise their family, travel the world, and seek adventure together for more than 60 years.
Tom returned to school and graduated from King College in Tennessee in 1966 and after began seminary training at Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, graduating with his Masters of Divinity in 1970. His first call was to Maguire Presbyterian Church in Beattyville.
In the years following, Tom found a deep call to pastoral counseling, helping others find their center and a firm foundation for their lives. His easy manner, good humor, and careful insight made him a sought-after therapist and friend. After receiving a Doctorate of Ministry degree in counseling from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago, his counseling career took the young family to Decatur, GA, Savannah, GA, and then back to Arlington Heights, Illinois, where he retired from Arlington Heights Presbyterian Church as their director of counseling ministry. He and Joy then retired to Berea, KY where they quickly became immersed in the life of Union Church, Berea College Convocations, the Arts Council and many other pursuits.
A world traveler, he enjoyed many trips both for service and for pleasure. Tom was an inquisitive scholar with a passion for reading and knowledge. Nothing was too far out to be considered, nothing was to be discarded until the blessing had been found in it. He had a deep love of poetry and the arts, finding in those expressions both the character and spirituality he appreciated in the world. In 2019 he published a memoir, “Come Sit A Spell: Memoirs of an Appalachian Son,” that featured both his photography and poems.
Despite many illnesses, setbacks, and challenges Tom Frazier was a soul of resilience and hope, working always to build something just a little better and more beautiful. He was a passionate advocate for peace in this world: among nations, among families, among neighbors, and dedicated his practice of his faith to the tools that would make it possible. Understanding was the key, he felt; deep human compassionate understanding of others and ourselves so that we could look past the hatreds and find the love of God hidden among us all.
Tom is survived by his wife Joy, his brother James Taylor Frazier, their son Mark Thomas Frazier and his wife Denise (of Savannah, GA), their daughter Martha Frazier Krempel and her husband Lou (of Columbus, IN), and grandchildren Erskine Frazier, Heather Frazier Creech, David Frazier, Matthew Krempel, Theresa Krempel Nicholson and Mara Krempel Woolbright. Tom counted many more as family both “born to” and “chosen” and will be missed by all of them.
As a spiritual adventurer and relentless seeker, Tom asked that his service be a celebration, not of himself, but of the beloved community that forms when people gather. Instead of a traditional church service he asked for a gathering in the fellowship hall of Union Church, for those who were willing to speak gently to each other and share stories and food. This he wrote was the the best way to celebrate the presence of God in his life and among those whom he loved. The service will be April 9, 2022 at 2pm in the afternoon. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be live cast on the church website, Facebook and YouTube channels (union-church.org/live-video and “Union Church Berea” on FB and YT)
In lieu of flowers the family request friends and family to make a donation to:
• God’s Outreach Madison County Food Bank (1512 E. Main St., Richmond, KY)
• Macready Manor (300 Stocker Dr., Richmond, KY 40475)
• Union Church, 200 Prospect St, Berea, KY 40403
