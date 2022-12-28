Reva Jo (née Fowler) Schumacher went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, after a year of declining health. She was surrounded by her family, including her husband of almost 70 years, Owen John Schumacher. She was 91.
Born on Nov. 4, 1931, Reva Jo studied elementary education at Berea College in her native Kentuckyand was a member of the cheerleading team. She and Owen met while growing up there andbecame lifelong partners when they got married at age 22. The family soon grew to include three sons — Garth, David and Peter. Together, they had many adventures and memories that will sustain
the family during this difficult time.
Reva Jo had many interests throughout her life, including arts and crafts, singing in the church choir, being a Cub Scout den mother and working as a phone counselor for a crisis hotline. She enjoyed the many cross country camping trips and excursions to parks she experienced with her
family. She always gravitated to where her friends and family would gather and added to the joy and laughter there.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nell Fortune Fowler, and father, Carlos Fowler. She is survived by the love of her life, Owen Schumacher, of Burlington. N.C.; children Garth Schumacher
(Norma Rae Hunt) of Minneapolis, Minn., David (Kelly) Schumacher of Burlington, N.C., and Peter Schumacher (Keren Rivas) of Gibsonville, N.C.; grandchildren Sara Beth Schumacher of Elon, N.C., Brian Schumacher of Rome, Italy, Hannah Nell Schumacher of Atlanta, Ga., and Emma Caroline
(Connor) TeVault of Concord, N.C.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family is thankful to the home care workers who helped look after Reva Jo during the past several months, including Jamie, Lamia, Lisa and Elizabeth. Many thanks also to the nurses and staff at AuthoraCare Collective who kindly helped the family navigate her preceded last days on earth.
She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Alamance Funeral Service and Crematorium is assisting the family. A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Elon Community Church, 71 N. Williamson Ave., Elon, NC 27244, with the Rev. Randy Orwig presiding. Visitation and reception will follow in the church’s
Community Life Center. For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed live on the church’s website, eloncommunitychurch.org. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Elon Community Church.
