Y
ou’ve got to start somewhere.
My first taste of the workforce came in the summer of 1987 when Hardee’s in Richmond and Jim Revel Enterprises took a chance on a 16-year-old high school sophomore looking to earn extra money while on summer break.
I knew little about preparing food, taking orders and dealing with customers. For the first 15 years of my life, I played sports, music and mowed the lawn on a weekly basis as my parents worked a 40-hour week for a living to provide for my sister Taunya and I.
My first day on the job was on the french fry station, which taught me a lesson about hot grease and the importance of being prepared for the next big “rush.” In between the busy and not-so busy times, the floors were swept and mopped and stayed as clean as possible.
Those few weeks of summer work turned into eight years of working nearly every shift in the business, including closing and opening the store, while attending college, covering prep sports for the local newspaper.
One of the first upper management bosses I met was Jimmy Revel, son of owner John Revel. He had a passion for the business and we shared our love for sports, especially basketball. Jimmy and his friends, and the late Jimmy Coomer, manager of the South Keeneland Drive location at the time, would rent the gym and play hoops at Kit Carson Elementary School.
We played pickup basketball once a week in that gymnasium that doubled as a cafeteria.
Despite his stature within the company, Jimmy never made me feel intimidated and was always down to earth, as was the rest of his family, They treated me like their own and that trust led to future management opportunities as I pondered my future path in life.
As much as I loved working the back line, front line, drive-thru and serving as the morning supervisor at the EKU Bypass location in my last couple of years with the company, my heart was in sports and journalism, thus paving the way to where I am today.
I was saddened by Jimmy’s passing last wee, but grateful I got the opportunity to know and work for him, John, Carolyn and the rest of the family. They taught me about work and what it takes to be successful in the workforce.
The lessons I learned working for Hardee’s taught me the importance of speed (deadlines), accuracy (quality over quantity) and making sure the customer (subscriber) is satisfied with the final product. It also taught me the value of hard work and taking pride in the finished product.
I’m forever thankful the Revel family took a chance on me, taught me the value of work, its rewards and life lessons that I apply daily in my field of work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.