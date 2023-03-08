Reverend Curtis H. Warf

Retired Kentucky Baptist Minister Rev. Curtis H. Warf, age 92, widower of Jean Akin Warf, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Signature Healthcare in Georgetown
Funeral Services will be conducted at 6:00 PM Monday, March 13, 2023, at The First Baptist Church, 425 Eastern Bypass, Richmond with Rev. Bill Fort, Dr. Travis Farris, Dr. Bob Baker and Chaplain Glenn Redmond officiating.
The family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 3:00 PM Monday afternoon at the church.Burial iwll take placeTuesday, March 14, 2023, at 12:00 PM CST in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, Kentucky (Simpson County).
The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
