Paul Reynolds will fill out the remainder of Larry Combs' tenure as District 1 Magistrate on the Madison County Fiscal Court.
Madison Judge Executive Reagan Taylor was notified by the director of the Kentucky Office of Boards and Commissions that the appointment for District 1 Magistrate has been made by Governor Andy Beshear. Governor Beshear appointed Reynolds to the position filing the term left vacant due to the passing of Magistrate Larry Combs in Executive Order 2021-030. The appointment will not be official until he has taken the oath of office.
“Congratulations to Paul Reynolds on his appointment by Governor Beshear to the Madison County Fiscal Court.” said Taylor. “While we continue to be saddened by the loss of our colleague Larry Combs, the Fiscal Court and I look forward to working with Magistrate Reynolds as we strive to build a better Madison County.”
Combs served the served areas of Big Hill, Wallacetown, Dreyfus, Bobtown and Duluth. Reynolds will serve through 2022.
Combs, who died on Dec. 25 at age 69, was elected in Nov. 1981 and sworn into office on Jan. 1, 1982. At the time of his passing, Combs was the longest actively serving magistrate in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Reynolds is the owner of Reynolds Insurance Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.