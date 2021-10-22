The Madison County Fiscal Court is grieving the loss of one of its own for the second time in less than a year.
First District Magistrate Paul Reynolds passed away last Saturday at the age of 71. Reynolds was appointed by Governor Andy Breshear to serve out the term of late long- time District 1 Magistrate Larry Combs following his death last December.
Reynolds, a longtime businessman, farmer and owner Reynolds Agency in Berea and Richmond, died of complications from COVID-19. He managed his business and served on the Fiscal Court up until the time of his death.
It has been an honor to serve with and get to know Paul this past year,” Madi- son County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor said. “He was deeply committed serving Madison County in the best way possible. While he was new to Fiscal Court, he quickly demonstrated his dedication to District 1. This is a tremendous loss for all of Madison County. His family and friends will remain in my thoughts and prayers.
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, a longtime friend of the Reynolds family, said served the community well and was saddened by his passing.
“It is difficult to put into words the sadness I feel be- cause we lost a true servant leader when Paul passed away,” Fraley said. “He was such a good friend to so many people throughout our county, and in Berea and southern Madison County. He was the right choice for filling the vacant first district Magistrate and was doing such as great job for our county.”
Fraley added that it was “unfortunate for all of us that he did not have more time in that position to help move our county forward” and added, “Paul will also be missed as long time business owner and a person who truly cared about our community.”
The Berea Mayor added that Reynolds made an impact on the community as a businessman. “I think it is important to note that he served on the Berea Tourism Commission, the Blue- grass Area Development District Board of Directors, and was a leader in the Berea Chamber of Commerce for many years,” Fraley said. “We all owe Paul a debt of gratitude for doing his part to make Berea a better place for all of us, and I send my most sincere condolences his family and loved ones.” ———
