Reynolds, Brown

Berea businessman Paul Reynolds, top left, was sworn in as First District Magistrate on Monday by District Judge Brandy Oliver Brown, top right, at the Berea City Annex. Reynolds was appointed to fill the unexpired term of the late Larry Combs, who passed away last month after serving nearly 40 years on the Fiscal Court. Reynolds was appointed to fill the position by Gov. Andy Beshear, who announced the decision last week.

Tags

