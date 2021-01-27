Berea businessman Paul Reynolds, top left, was sworn in as First District Magistrate on Monday by District Judge Brandy Oliver Brown, top right, at the Berea City Annex. Reynolds was appointed to fill the unexpired term of the late Larry Combs, who passed away last month after serving nearly 40 years on the Fiscal Court. Reynolds was appointed to fill the position by Gov. Andy Beshear, who announced the decision last week.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Update for January 22, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for January 20, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 County Monitoring
- Veterans Walk-In Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for January 13, 2021
- Covid-19 Vaccination Info
- OC Judge-Executive Turner Receives Covid-19 Vaccination
- COVID-19 vaccine rolls out to 70 and older in Knox
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update January 4, 2021
- Frankfort Regional Driver Licensing Office Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19
Latest News
- Virus forces Pirates to hit pause
- Berea Citizen archives: Jan. 30, 1964
- Madison County under Winter Weather advisory, state crews on standby
- Reynolds takes oath of office
- KSP investigating fatal crash on Mount Vernon Road
- Fiscal Court: Bio-tech firm has eyes on county
- Walking the old paths again
- Madison County Property Transfers January 13- 14, 2021
Most Popular
Articles
- Kingston memories: Potts Building full of history
- Fraley calls for civility in community
- Vaccine rollout with Kroger ramps up
- Madison County Detention Center January 17 - 20, 2021
- Kirksville Chronicles: Fire Department a staple in community
- Madison County Detention Center January 13 - 16, 2021
- Berea Citizen Archives: Jan. 23, 1964
- Blaze destroys woodworking shop
- Getting the order right, can't be hard, right?
- Reynolds appointed to fill Fiscal Court vacancy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.