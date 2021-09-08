Richard Warford, Sr., age 74, departed this life Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. He was born July 16, 1947 in Richmond to the late Uranus and Rebecca Martin Warford. Richard lived a very simple life enjoying time with his family and traveling to places he had never been. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was a member of First Baptist Church Francis Street Richmond.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Lillie Warford, and one brother Uranus Warford, Jr.
Richard is survived by his son, Richard (Casandra Brooks) Warford, Jr. of Lake Forest, California and one sister, Betty Johnson of Dayton, Ohio, a host of other family members and special friend and neighbor Jeff Hamilton.
Graveside services were at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Madison County Memorial Gardens. Rev. Robert R. Blythe officiated.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Parkinson Support & Wellness 260 Stetson St. Suite 2300 Cincinnati, Ohio 45219. parkinsoncincinnati.org
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.