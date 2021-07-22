Ride to honor fallen first responders

Last year, Kentucky first responders experienced 12 line of duty deaths.
As a special way to comfort those families, friends, and communities who lost a loved one, Kentucky Brotherhood Ride is hopping on bicycles and riding to those communities.
During a four-day period, the Kentucky Brotherhood Ride will be visiting 18 counties in central Kentucky to honor those who have paid the ultimate price for their job and community.
Starting on Thursday, July 29, 35 first responders and their dedicated support team will saddle up on their bicycles and head out of Lexington, Kentucky on a four-day, four-hundred-mile journey to carry on the legacy of our fallen brothers and sisters.
The riders will be visiting 18 counties — eight of which are the hometowns of a fallen first responder.
Families and communities of all fallen first responders have been invited to be in attendance during the stops in each of the 18 counties.
