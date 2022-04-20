Kingston Elementary School had a “Touch a Truck” event last Friday in the parking lot, featuring First Responders and other various professional workers. In top photo, Maddy Mahjub smiles for a photo, while Jaxon Winkler displays a smile. Mahjub was joined by Daniel Deaton of the Richmond Police Department. The event was a huge success.
