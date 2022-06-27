The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled bridge deck overlay project. The work will be for the bridge located on Estill Street/KY 1016 over Silver Creek.
A deck overlay is a preventative maintenance action. The deterioration of a bridge deck occurs due to a variety of reasons; general use, exposure to the elements, salting of roads during winter, and accidents. All of these circumstances contribute to the worsening of deck condition.
The overlay serves two main purposes. The first is to remove all unsound deck material. The second purpose is to waterproof the deck with a latex concrete overlay of approximately 1.5 inches in thickness.
Monday-Friday, July 8, work will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday morning with the bridge closed during the above timeframe
Estill Street/KY 1016 – the bridge over Silver Creek. The bridge located at mile-point 1.24 will be closed. Motorists will need to utilize the installed detour that is around the project
Detour:
• From the east side of the bridge, take Estill Street/KY 1016 for 2.7 miles to US 421, turn right onto US 421, travel 5 miles and turn right onto Bighill Rd/KY21, continue 5.1 miles and turn right onto Estill Street/US 25, travel 0.4 miles and turn right onto Estill Street/KY 1016), continue 1.2 miles to the bridge the above detour can be utilized for traveling in the reverse direction
