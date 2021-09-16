The City of Berea Police Department has announced that portions of Jefferson Street will be shut down starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and remain closed until 8 p.m. Sunday due to the 25th annual Spoonbread Festival.
This closure will be from Ellipse Street to North Broadway. Residents will be allowed to travel to Mill Street, Eco Village, Berea College Child Development and Heritage Square from the Ellipse Street side only. All other traffic will need to detour the area by using Chestnut Street.
