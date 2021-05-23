KYTC Logo

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled closure for the bridge located on KY 1983/Menelaus Road/KY 1983 in Madison County. The temporary closure is necessary for routine bridge inspection work to be performed.

Monday, May 24 – 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Menelaus Road/KY 1983, the bridge will be closed at milepoint 2.461. The location for the bridge (076R00606N) is over the CSX railroad.

Alternate Routes:

• Southbound traffic on KY 1983 - motorists should utilize KY 1983 North to US 25 South

• Northbound traffic on KY 1983 - motorists should utilize KY 1983 South to KY 956 West to I-75 North

All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

