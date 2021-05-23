The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled closure for the bridge located on KY 1983/Menelaus Road/KY 1983 in Madison County. The temporary closure is necessary for routine bridge inspection work to be performed.
Monday, May 24 – 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Menelaus Road/KY 1983, the bridge will be closed at milepoint 2.461. The location for the bridge (076R00606N) is over the CSX railroad.
Alternate Routes:
• Southbound traffic on KY 1983 - motorists should utilize KY 1983 North to US 25 South
• Northbound traffic on KY 1983 - motorists should utilize KY 1983 South to KY 956 West to I-75 North
All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.