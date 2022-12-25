The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises that a second winter event is predicted for Central Kentucky Monday. A rapidly moving system will bring snow to Berea, Richmond and the rest of the region.
Snow accumulations are expected of 1-2 inches. Temperatures for Monday will range 26-33 degrees. KYTC District 7 crews and contractors will report for work at 5 a.m. Monday morning to plow and treat routes. Dry weather is forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday with gradually warming temperatures.
Driver Tips
Motorists are encouraged to prepare for winter and remain safe by following these tips:
• Alter travel plans to avoid driving during the peak of weather activity.
• Pack an emergency car kit that contains essential items like blankets, ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks and a first aid kit should you get stranded on the road.
• Winterize your vehicle. Check your car battery, tire pressure and tread, and brakes. Ensure your heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers are working properly.
• When snow and/or ice are on roadways, drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you drive. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in poor weather, so brake early and slowly.
• Pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes. Expect delays.
• Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas. These are all candidates for developing “black ice” – a thin coating of clear ice that can form on the pavement surface that may be difficult to see.
• Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment, and do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.
• Eliminate distractions while driving, such as using a phone and or eating.
