The Madison County Fiscal Court approved expenditures for the Rural Secondary [road] Program and Flex Funds for road repair, but not before a spirited discussion on how the funds should be allocated.
The issue was raised Tuesday at a video conference meeting of the court, when officials addressed how to spend state road funds, which are derived annually from gasoline taxes. Madison County Road Department Administrator Scott Shephard said Crooksville Road and Dreyfus Road were evaluated to be the most need in repair, and his department recommended the court approve repair of those two projects for $733,059. Additionally, the road department
recommended the court use approximately $303,000 in state Flex Fund dollars, another state program, for repair of other roads in the county.
First District Magistrate Larry Combs objected, however, questioning whether his district was getting a fair share of the state’s gasoline taxes. Combs noted a lot of gasoline is sold in Berea, adding the allocation of the gas tax should be based on population. Combs further suggested to Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor that if the road funds were not distributed fairly, it might have consequences in the next election.
Taylor took exception to the comment, calling it “brazen,” then paused the meeting to retrieve information showing precisely how road funds have been distributed in recent years. When Taylor returned, he presented the following numbers:
District 1 has 72 miles of county road, and is therefore allocated 15 percent of road funds; District 2 has 114 miles, and is allocated 24 percent; District 3 has 159 miles and receives 33 percent of road fund proceeds, and District 4 has 126 miles to maintain, and thus receives 26 percent.
The court then voted on the Crooksville Road and Dreyfus Road projects, with Tom Botkin, John Tudor, Roger Barger and Judge Taylor voting in favor. Combs voted no.
The court then voted on how to allocate Flex Funds, which the road department can use on county roadways that have pressing safety issues. Again, Combs cast the lone dissenting vote. At one point, Combs asked why Chestnut Street in Berea has not been repaved, noting there are a number of potholes. Road officials responded that state government is in charge of fixing U.S. 25. Combs said he would be calling Frankfort.
In other business
• In other action, the court adopted a solid waste management ordinance that brings the current county law up to date. Officials noted the ordinance had not been updated since the 1990s.
• Also approved Tuesday was the first reading of an ordinance amending the 911 inter-local agreement. Madison County 911 Director Wendy Lynch explained that the amendment of the agreement between Madison County Ambulance Service, Kentucky State Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Coroner, City of Berea, KY, and City of Richmond, KY, stipulates that the Berea Police Department will be the responding agency when 911 services are audited every three years by the state, and every six years by the F.B.I.
The Berea Police Department would then pass on recommendations to the various member agencies, Lynch said.
• Turning to fire protection, the court unanimously adopted two resolutions concerning emergency response in rural areas. One was an agreement between the Madison County Fire Department and the Berea Fire Department stipulating that Berea will provide emergency response to unincorporated areas of southern Madison County for a cost of $68,000. Meanwhile, the court approved an aid agreement with the Cartersville/Paint Lick Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department stipulating those first responders will serve nearby areas of Madison needed.
• On the issue of animal control, the court unanimously adopted a resolution finalizing an agreement enabling the county to provide animal control services to Berea for $30,000 annually.
• The court also voted unanimously to purchase backup emergency power generators for CSEPP from Henderson Services, subject to further negotiation. The winning contract of $425,631 was selected from a pool of three bids. The two units will be for the EOC building and another for the county joint information center.
• Also Tuesday, the court authorized the county to receive a Kentucky Justice Public Safety grant for approximately $33,000 to be used for tasers for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
• Additionally, the court unanimously adopted a resolution approving insurance rates recommended by Human Resources Director Rachel Thomas.
During her report, Thomas noted her department managed to secure better insurance coverage for county employees without an increase in cost.
———
The next videoconference meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court will be on May 5 at 9:30 a.m. when the officials meet to consider the 2020-2021 fiscal budget.
